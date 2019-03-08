Advanced search

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with criminal damage in Thorney

PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 September 2019

One of two men police would like to question after an incident at Thorney in which men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery in Thorney, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area.

Officers were called at about 2pm on Wednesday (September 25) to reports of hare coursing and damage to a vehicle at a farm.

Police have since released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident of criminal damage.

Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/68743/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

