Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with criminal damage in Thorney
PUBLISHED: 14:50 27 September 2019
Archant
Two men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery in Thorney, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area.
Officers were called at about 2pm on Wednesday (September 25) to reports of hare coursing and damage to a vehicle at a farm.
You may also want to watch:
Police have since released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident of criminal damage.
Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/68743/19.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.