Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with criminal damage in Thorney

One of two men police would like to question after an incident at Thorney in which men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Two men with dogs reportedly threw rocks at the windscreen of a Land Rover Discovery in Thorney, smashing the glass, and making threats when confronted by a man in the area.

Officers were called at about 2pm on Wednesday (September 25) to reports of hare coursing and damage to a vehicle at a farm.

Police have since released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident of criminal damage.

Anyone with information is asked to report online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting crime reference number 35/68743/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.