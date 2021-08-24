Published: 11:33 AM August 24, 2021

Aerial view of five-vehicle crash on A47 near Thorney on August 23. - Credit: FENLAND AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHY

A man was hospitalised with serious injuries following a five-vehicle crash on the A47 near Thorney.

The collision, which involved a black BMW 320, a yellow Mercedes Sprinter and three HGVs, happened at about 8.40am yesterday (Monday August 23).

Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance all attended the scene.

A man in his 20s who was driving the BMW was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He continues to receive treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, received minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen the vehicles in the build up to it, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms quoting incident 105 of August 23.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.