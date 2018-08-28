Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

£5,000 Crimestoppers reward for information on Thomas Wall, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder after he fired a gun at woman and child in Smithy Fen, Cottenham

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 25 January 2019

Thomas Wall, who is 32-years-old, is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018 at 8am. Wall allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run. He is a member of the travelling community. He is understood to have links to Liverpool, Cheshire and Manchester. Picture: CRIMESTOPPERS.

Thomas Wall, who is 32-years-old, is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018 at 8am. Wall allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run. He is a member of the travelling community. He is understood to have links to Liverpool, Cheshire and Manchester. Picture: CRIMESTOPPERS.

Archant

A reward of £5,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers for information on the whereabouts of a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Cottenham and for a breach of court bail.

Thomas Wall is wanted for questioning after a shotgun was fired at a 37-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child at Smithy Fen in Cottenham on December 29, 2018, at 8am.

The 32-year-old, who allegedly fled the scene and remains on the run, is a member of the travelling community.

The breach of court bail relates to a requirement for him to live and sleep at Setchell Drove, Cottenham, after he was arrested, charged and remanded in Cheshire for domestic violence on his ex-partner.

Wall is understood to have links to Liverpool, Manchester and Cheshire.

Annabelle Goodenough, south east regional manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Thomas Wall is wanted urgently and we are appealing to people who might know where he is to contact us, with the promise that you will remain completely anonymous.

“Our charity is here to take information from the public about crime, with the ultimate aim of helping to keep our communities safe.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crimestoppers.

“In over 30 years we have always kept our promise of 100 per cent anonymity to everyone who trusts our charity with their crime information.

“Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Remember that your information could help keep someone safe from harm. No-one will know you contacted us and it could be your information that makes a huge difference.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Wall should contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

A parish council has raised concerns over delays in settling the proceeds a £1 million estate left to support the village. Miss Blunt's house. Picture: ANDREW HARRISON.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Most Read

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

Villagers raise concerns after no trust set up six years since £1 million estate was left to Upwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Three down and the warning of more to come as PCSO posts photos of a morning’s work ticketing cars parked on double yellow lines in the Fens

Police warned motorists they will return after catching three vehicles parked illegally on double yellow lines during a morning in Chatteris and Manea. Picture: FEN COPS

Would-be Wisbech burglar caught in the act after entering victim’s garden claimed he was actually looking for his dog

Would-be Wisbech burglar Martin Rogers caught in the act after entering victim’s garden in Colvile Road claimed he was actually looking for his dog. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

REVIEW: ‘Stan & Ollie’ is a heartwarming tale of friendship and the highs and lows of life on the road

John C. Reilly as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel. Picture LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Eventful start for Wisbech Inline Speed Skating

Wisbech Inline speed skaters in Derby (pic Jo Tidman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists