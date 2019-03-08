Advanced search

School football team scores a winner thanks to local care home

PUBLISHED: 12:47 26 March 2019

Wisbech care home Three Dove Court has sponsored football kits for Thomas Clarkson Academy’s Year 9 football team. Picture: JOSH MASON.

Archant

A Wisbech care home has sponsored football kits for Thomas Clarkson Academy’s Year 9 football team.

Three Dove Court residents visited the school to see the youngsters in action, along with the home’s activities coordinators, Michael and Joanne.

Care home residents enjoyed a trip to see the kits in action, when they went to watch the Year 9 team play its first match in its new kit.

The team at Thomas Clarkson Academy was chosen as the recipient of the dementia care facility’s sponsorship because of residents’ link to the school.

Several of the home’s residents have grandchildren and great grandchildren who attend or have attended the academy.

Nicole Thompson, home manager at Dove Court, Wisbech, said: “It’s good for our residents to have an anchor in the present, and I know that those who went along to the match, had a really good time.”

Alan Hite, who is a resident and went on the visit, said: “It was really great get out to see the youngsters playing football.

“I’ve been a football fan all my life but I haven’t got the energy to play myself nowadays. I’m glad the home is able to support local school children.”

