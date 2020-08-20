Advanced search

‘We are very proud of them’: Thomas Clarkson Academy pupils achieve top GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 12:39 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 20 August 2020

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved top GCSE results. Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved top GCSE results. Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy are celebrating after achieving “strong, top” GCSE results.

Alex will return in September to join our sixth form, with plans to study computer science, psychology and philosophy & ethics at A level. He’s hoping to pursue a career in psychology and become a therapist. We’re looking forward to being part of the next stage of his journey! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechAlex will return in September to join our sixth form, with plans to study computer science, psychology and philosophy & ethics at A level. He’s hoping to pursue a career in psychology and become a therapist. We’re looking forward to being part of the next stage of his journey! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Results showed strong performances with many students gaining top grades.

Anne Hill, secondary executive principal said: “This has doubtless been a challenging time for our students and schools but I hope they are proud with what they have achieved.

Jasmine is one step closer to her dream of becoming a paramedic after getting the grades she needed in science. She might have had a sleepless night but it was soon forgotten when she opened her results this morning! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechJasmine is one step closer to her dream of becoming a paramedic after getting the grades she needed in science. She might have had a sleepless night but it was soon forgotten when she opened her results this morning! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

“We are so proud of them. Our staff have worked throughout lockdown to continue to deliver a high quality education and today staff will be on hand to advise students on their next steps.

“I want to thank them for their professionalism and hard work over this academic year, and ensuring that our students have received the grades that they deserve.”

Danny was praised by his teachers for effort he put in this year while juggling his rugby commitments with Northampton Saints under-18s. He was over the moon to get the grades he needed for college where he will combine his studies with rugby training. Best of luck, Danny! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechDanny was praised by his teachers for effort he put in this year while juggling his rugby commitments with Northampton Saints under-18s. He was over the moon to get the grades he needed for college where he will combine his studies with rugby training. Best of luck, Danny! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Trust CEO Dr Andrew Campbell said: “Well done to everyone collecting examination results today.

“Our schools have delivered exceptional service in trying times and we are looking forward to our students returning to a semblance of normality in this coming academic year.

Some more amazing results from Bailey, who achieved four 9 grades in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, along with an 8 in further maths and a 7 in English literature. She’s hoping to pursue a career in law….we’re sure she’ll go far! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechSome more amazing results from Bailey, who achieved four 9 grades in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, along with an 8 in further maths and a 7 in English literature. She’s hoping to pursue a career in law….we’re sure she’ll go far! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

“This is certainly a school year like no other and I’d like to commend our staff and students for their hard work in trying and unique circumstances.

“Good luck to those going on to careers and apprenticeship pathways and we look forward to welcoming many of you back to our Sixth Forms very soon.”

There were tears of joy from Alisha when she discovered she’d been awarded five 8 grades and two 7 grades – a fantastic achievement! Well done Alisha! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechThere were tears of joy from Alisha when she discovered she’d been awarded five 8 grades and two 7 grades – a fantastic achievement! Well done Alisha! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech or the surrounding areas? We would like to hear from you! Send in your photos, along with the school your or your child attends, their name, the results and a short message via email to: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Well done to Kayleigh, who achieved an 8 in fine art, 7 grades in English language and literature and 6s in history and geography. One of her ambitions is to work abroad…enjoy the adventures ahead, Kayleigh! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbechWell done to Kayleigh, who achieved an 8 in fine art, 7 grades in English language and literature and 6s in history and geography. One of her ambitions is to work abroad…enjoy the adventures ahead, Kayleigh! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘We are very proud of them’: Thomas Clarkson Academy pupils achieve top GCSE results

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved top GCSE results. Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Sisters bid to create family memories with mum, 91, from virtual Great North Run

Sisters Roma O’Neil and Tamara Thompson hope their mum Audrey Hindle (right) can join them when they take on the virtual Great North Run. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROMA O’NEIL

All Marshland High School GCSE students offered post-16 places or apprenticeships

Staff and students at Marshland High School are celebrating as this year�s GCSE results have been revealed. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Readers’ picture appeal: Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech?

Are you collecting your GCSE results today in Wisbech and the surrounding area? We would like to hear from you! Picture: PA Images/File

Neale-Wade principal receives fitting parting gift as students achieve ‘strong’ GCSE results

Neale-Wade principal Jason Wing received a fitting parting gift as students achieved a strong set of GCSE results. Picture: ARCHANT