‘We are very proud of them’: Thomas Clarkson Academy pupils achieve top GCSE results

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy achieved top GCSE results. Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy are celebrating after achieving “strong, top” GCSE results.

Alex will return in September to join our sixth form, with plans to study computer science, psychology and philosophy & ethics at A level. He’s hoping to pursue a career in psychology and become a therapist. We’re looking forward to being part of the next stage of his journey! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Alex will return in September to join our sixth form, with plans to study computer science, psychology and philosophy & ethics at A level. He’s hoping to pursue a career in psychology and become a therapist. We’re looking forward to being part of the next stage of his journey! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Results showed strong performances with many students gaining top grades.

Anne Hill, secondary executive principal said: “This has doubtless been a challenging time for our students and schools but I hope they are proud with what they have achieved.

Jasmine is one step closer to her dream of becoming a paramedic after getting the grades she needed in science. She might have had a sleepless night but it was soon forgotten when she opened her results this morning! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Jasmine is one step closer to her dream of becoming a paramedic after getting the grades she needed in science. She might have had a sleepless night but it was soon forgotten when she opened her results this morning! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

“We are so proud of them. Our staff have worked throughout lockdown to continue to deliver a high quality education and today staff will be on hand to advise students on their next steps.

“I want to thank them for their professionalism and hard work over this academic year, and ensuring that our students have received the grades that they deserve.”

Danny was praised by his teachers for effort he put in this year while juggling his rugby commitments with Northampton Saints under-18s. He was over the moon to get the grades he needed for college where he will combine his studies with rugby training. Best of luck, Danny! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Danny was praised by his teachers for effort he put in this year while juggling his rugby commitments with Northampton Saints under-18s. He was over the moon to get the grades he needed for college where he will combine his studies with rugby training. Best of luck, Danny! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Trust CEO Dr Andrew Campbell said: “Well done to everyone collecting examination results today.

“Our schools have delivered exceptional service in trying times and we are looking forward to our students returning to a semblance of normality in this coming academic year.

Some more amazing results from Bailey, who achieved four 9 grades in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, along with an 8 in further maths and a 7 in English literature. She’s hoping to pursue a career in law….we’re sure she’ll go far! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Some more amazing results from Bailey, who achieved four 9 grades in biology, chemistry, maths and physics, along with an 8 in further maths and a 7 in English literature. She’s hoping to pursue a career in law….we’re sure she’ll go far! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

“This is certainly a school year like no other and I’d like to commend our staff and students for their hard work in trying and unique circumstances.

“Good luck to those going on to careers and apprenticeship pathways and we look forward to welcoming many of you back to our Sixth Forms very soon.”

There were tears of joy from Alisha when she discovered she’d been awarded five 8 grades and two 7 grades – a fantastic achievement! Well done Alisha! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech There were tears of joy from Alisha when she discovered she’d been awarded five 8 grades and two 7 grades – a fantastic achievement! Well done Alisha! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

Well done to Kayleigh, who achieved an 8 in fine art, 7 grades in English language and literature and 6s in history and geography. One of her ambitions is to work abroad…enjoy the adventures ahead, Kayleigh! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech Well done to Kayleigh, who achieved an 8 in fine art, 7 grades in English language and literature and 6s in history and geography. One of her ambitions is to work abroad…enjoy the adventures ahead, Kayleigh! Picture: Twitter/@TCAwisbech

