Student who moved from Latvia to Wisbech when she was in Year 6 becomes school’s first to secure Oxbridge university place

PUBLISHED: 16:34 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 13 August 2020

A Thomas Clarkson Academy student who moved from Latvia to Wisbech when she was in Year 6 is the first from the school to secure a place at an Oxbridge university.

Having achieved an A* in history, an A in English and an A in chemistry, Anna Ivaskevica has been accepted at the University of Cambridge.

Anna, who will study English literature at St John’s College, said: “I just thought, ‘that’s it, I’ve done it’. I was extremely happy. I woke up my younger sister with the news, and my parents told me they always knew I could do it.”

Anna went through an interview process and passed the university’s admission test before securing her place with her A-Level results.

Anna, who hopes her achievement will inspire others, said: “I really hope that other students will see it is possible and that being a woman, or an immigrant, or working class doesn’t stop you from getting the best education you can.

“When I was younger, I never even thought I would be going to university, let alone one of the best in the country. My motivation has always been doing something I enjoy.

“I have had some brilliant teachers at TCA over the years and it was so nice how everyone got behind me – both students and staff – when I was going through the interview process.”

Principal Richard Scott said: “Anna demonstrates what can be achieved when you put your mind to it.

“Her dedication to her studies and the hard work she has put in over a number of years has led her to one of the most internationally renowned universities in the world, giving her incredible opportunities for the future.

“What Anna has achieved will be an inspiration to other young people. TCA has been on a journey over the last few years and this first Oxbridge student will, I’m certain, pave the way for more in the future.”

This latest ‘first’ for TCA follows the academy’s first-ever Good Ofsted rating in January.

A number of other sixth formers are also heading to Russell Group universities this year, including Louise Plater, who is going on to study for a maths degree, and Mantas Jonaitis, who will study accountancy and finance at the University of Liverpool. Other destinations include King’s College London and the University of York.

Mr Scott paid tribute to students who have seen huge upheaval to their education in recent months.

He said: “It’s been the most worrying time that I can recall for young people waiting for their exam results and I can only begin to understand how stressful it must have been for so many of them.

“I am so pleased to be able to congratulate them and see so many of them going on to the destinations they wanted.”

