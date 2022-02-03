Academy students take part in first aid course
- Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy
Sixth form students at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech have been learning skills alongside their studies that could help them save a life.
None of the group had administered first aid before taking part in the special course which taught them a range of skills from CPR to the Heimlich manoeuvre.
The course was organised as part of the academy's enrichment programme which focuses on developing sixth formers in skills aside from their academic learning.
“It was extremely useful,” said Andrian Parfenovics, one of the students who took part.
Another student, Alisha Cox, said she thinks everyone should learn basic first aid.
“Especially young people because you never know when someone could have a fall or burn themselves,” she said.
“Younger people are often out and about and could be there just at the right moment.”
There are plans to run a further course for mental health first aid.