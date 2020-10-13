Advanced search

Thomas Clarkson Academy student tests positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 13 October 2020

A student at Thomas Clarkson Academy has tested positive for Covid-19. The academy's principal Richard Scott shared the news with parents on Tuesday (October 13). Pictures: Thomas Clarkson Academy / Archant

A student at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been revealed.

Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.

Richard Scott, Thomas Clarkson’s principal, shared the news with parents this afternoon (Tuesday).

The student is said to be in Year 11 and as a precaution 32 students have been asked to self-isolate until October 20.

In a statement, he said: “One student in Year 11 has received a positive test for Covid-19.

“After assessing the specific circumstances of this case, Public Health England has asked 32 students to self-isolate until Tuesday (October 20), which is 14 days after the student who tested positive was last in school.

Thomas Clarkson Academy principal Richard Scott. Picture: TCAThomas Clarkson Academy principal Richard Scott. Picture: TCA

“While the students are at home, they will be able to continue their learning, with support from their teachers, online.”

He added: “Due to our stringent ‘bubbles’ all other students can continue to attend school and should follow national guidelines.

“All students will be able to return to the school, providing they have no symptoms, on Wednesday October 21.”

Coronavirus cases have now been reported at four Fenland secondary schools since pupils returned to the classroom in September.

Last month, Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey is believed to have had a case.

On September 30, a case was confirmed at Neale-Wade Academy in March and a member of the “school community” at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris tested positive earlier this month.

