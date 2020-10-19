Two staff members at Wisbech school test positive for Covid-19

Two staff members at Thomas Clarkson Academy have tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend, it has emerged.

The news comes as it was revealed a Year 11 student tested positive for the virus, and a ‘bubble’ of 32 students told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

A letter to parents dated yesterday (October 18) explained the recent staff members who tested positive had not been in contact with students.

It said: “We have been made aware of two members of our staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

It added: “The small number of staff who have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Due to the measures we have in place, we have not identified any students who have been in contact with the individuals.”

Richard Scott, principal of Thomas Clarkson Academy, said: “The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”