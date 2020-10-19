Advanced search

Two staff members at Wisbech school test positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 11:33 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 19 October 2020

Two staff members have now tested positive for Covid-19. Inset is principal Richard Scott. Pictures: Thomas Clarkson Academy / Archant

Two staff members have now tested positive for Covid-19. Inset is principal Richard Scott. Pictures: Thomas Clarkson Academy / Archant

Archant

Two staff members at Thomas Clarkson Academy have tested positive for Covid-19 this weekend, it has emerged.

Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech. Picture: Steve Williams.

The news comes as it was revealed a Year 11 student tested positive for the virus, and a ‘bubble’ of 32 students told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

A letter to parents dated yesterday (October 18) explained the recent staff members who tested positive had not been in contact with students.

It said: “We have been made aware of two members of our staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.”

It added: “The small number of staff who have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Due to the measures we have in place, we have not identified any students who have been in contact with the individuals.”

Richard Scott, principal of Thomas Clarkson Academy, said: “The school remains open and your child should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Where have all our town, district and county councillors gone?

Where have all our town, district and county councillors gone? asks Peter Freeman who is strongly apposed to an incinerator being built in Wisbech. Picture: ARCHANT

Ambulance service placed in ‘special measures’ after inspectors uncover bullying

The East of England Ambulance Service has been placed into special measures following its latest CQC report. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Whittlesey reign supreme in Fenland derby against injury-hit March Town Ladies

Naomi McGarvie in action for March against Whittlesey, who was named player of the match. Picture: STEVE HONE

Here’s how we’re supporting our high streets with our #ShopLocal campaign

#ShopLocal - We spoke to independent businesses in March, Wisbech and Ely about life after lockdown and how they plan to bounce back amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

‘We want to carry that legacy on’ - March business owner aims to follow in inspirational father’s footsteps

Maninder Kalsi (right), said he hopes to carry on the legacy of his late father Bill (left), who died at the age of 63. Picture: SUPPLIED/MANINDER KALSI