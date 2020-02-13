Advanced search

Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech gets 'good' Ofsted rating for the first time in history

PUBLISHED: 15:51 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 13 February 2020

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Thomas Clarkson Academy is "unrecognisable" after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Archant

Principal Richard Scott today was "over the moon" as Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) obtained its best Ofsted rating.

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

"Wisbech has a good state school for the first time in its history," he said as staff, governors, and students celebrated Ofsted's assessment of the TCA. "This is a school that people can be proud of."

The TCA was ranked as "good" across the board in education, behaviour, development, leadership and sixth form provision.

Inspectors said there was "substantial positive changes" since the last inspection in 2017 when the Corporation Road school was deemed as requiring improvement.

MORE: Thomas Clarkson Academy's road to success

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

The education watchdog noted the school was "well led" with the "dedication of leaders and governors impressive".

They also have "high expectations" of all pupils, providing support for those with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Mr Scott said: "We are beginning to have a significant impact on the lives of young people in this town and that is something which will continue."

During the two-day inspection in January, it was noted teachers' subject knowledge is "strong in many subject areas, particularly in maths and English", and the curriculum is "ambitious" for those with special educational needs.

John Constable, lead inspector, said: "The dedication of leaders and governors to the school, the pupils and the local community is impressive.

"Leaders work hard to engage parents and gain the confidence of the community and work effectively with external agencies to support vulnerable pupils.

"Pupils feel safe and well supported in school and staff increasingly motivate them to work hard and try their best."

Mr Constable also praised the level of improvement since the last Ofsted inspection.

He continued: "Pupils are doing well now at TCA. Leaders have made substantial improvements to the quality of education for pupils since the previous inspection.

"Parents and carers, pupils, staff and members of the community comment on the positive changes at the school.

"They say that it is unrecognisable compared with a few years ago."

The school, which has 1,200 pupils on its roll, is part of the Brooke Weston Trust which also oversees Peckover Primary School.

Principal Mr Scott continued: "It reflects our shared ethos that every single young person in Wisbech has the right to a good education delivered by their local school.

"One of the things I am most proud of is that inspectors recognised the positive relationships between students and staff.

"I am also pleased that the number of parents who would recommend TCA has now more than doubled."

The report stated that poor behaviour leading to exclusion had reduced and leaders do not tolerate bullying.

However, there was still room for improvement in a "small number of subjects" such as modern languages to "better support pupils' needs".

"Leaders should continue to raise teachers' expectations of what pupils can do," Mr Constable said.

Brooke Weston Trust chief operating officer Dr Andrew Campbell paid tribute to the "huge talent and determination of all the staff".

He said: "We are absolutely delighted with this judgement, which demonstrates the incredible progress that has been made.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the huge talent and determination of all the staff, especially Richard Scott and Anne Hill, whose vision, determination, commitment and leadership has taken Thomas Clarkson Academy to a level never before seen in its long history.

"This is undoubtedly a 'good' day for Thomas Clarkson Academy and an equally a good one for the town of Wisbech itself."

Secondary executive principal, Anne Hill, added: 'The good Ofsted judgement for Thomas Clarkson Academy has been hard-fougt and hard won by Richard and the TCA staff.

"They have tirelessly devoted hours of expertise to improving the school and the fortunes and aspirations of its students, a journey which I began as its principal in 2016.

"I am so proud that Thomas Clarkson Academy has been recognised for the massive transformation achieved in just a few short years."

You may also want to watch:

Related articles

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

North Cambs Hospital patients ‘having to cancel appointments’ due to leaking roof

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are “having to cancel their appointments” due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs – but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Van flips into Fenland river as ‘terrible weather’ - including snow and ice – hits the county

A van flipped on its side in the river on Downham Road in Outwell. Picture: Amber Kirkbright?

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

North Cambs Hospital patients ‘having to cancel appointments’ due to leaking roof

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are “having to cancel their appointments” due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs – but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Van flips into Fenland river as ‘terrible weather’ - including snow and ice – hits the county

A van flipped on its side in the river on Downham Road in Outwell. Picture: Amber Kirkbright?

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Steve Barclay hosts election victory part in Wisbech with guest of honour Jacob Rees-Mogg

Stephen Barclay (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving at Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech gets ‘good’ Ofsted rating for the first time in history

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Council could pick up the bill for PCSOs in bid to tackle illegal parking in the Fens

Time we employed traffic wardens says John Anker after tweeting this photo of a double decker trapped in Wisbech by bad parking. Picture; JOHN ANKER

HIGHLIGHTS: Thomas Clarkson Academy’s road to success

Thomas Clarkson Academy is “unrecognisable” after receiving a good rating by Ofsted for the first time in its history. Picture: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

Can you help police find this missing 43-year-old man?

Police are appealing for help to find Kevin Johnson from King's Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24