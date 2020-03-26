School holds celebration event to thank staff for hard work and commitment that led to ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Thomas Clarkson Academy staff celebrate its 'good' Ofsted judgement: some of the longest serving TCA staff –including Gerwyn Williams and vice principal Alex Salmon with existing teachers who were actually students they taught when it was the Queen’s School. Picture: TCA Archant

Thomas Clarkson Academy held a celebration event to thank staff for their hard work and commitment which led to it being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Thomas Clarkson Academy staff celebrate its 'good' Ofsted judgement: Brooke Weston Trust's chair of board of directors Richard Morrison, secondary executive principal Anne Hill, governor Jan Hutchinson, principal Richard Scott, chair of governors David Bailey and BWT CEO Dr Andrew Campbell. Picture; TCA Thomas Clarkson Academy staff celebrate its 'good' Ofsted judgement: Brooke Weston Trust's chair of board of directors Richard Morrison, secondary executive principal Anne Hill, governor Jan Hutchinson, principal Richard Scott, chair of governors David Bailey and BWT CEO Dr Andrew Campbell. Picture; TCA

Members of staff received a commemorative glass paperweight to mark their contribution to the school’s success.

It read: “Thomas Clarkson Academy is a good school and unrecognisable from a few years ago. Thank you for making this dream come true for this town.”

Tributes were also paid to Gerwyn Williams, a long-serving DT teacher who will be retiring this year.

He said: “I have been here since 1985 when it was the Queen’s School. The facilities the students have now are fantastic.

“We have got a school they can be proud of, so I am leaving it in good hands.”

It was also an opportunity for a group photograph with staff who were former students at the Queen’s School, including vice principal Alex Salmon, who has taught at the school for 22 years, including teaching many of the younger teachers who are now members of staff now.

Those who attended included Richard Morrison, chairman of the Brooke Weston Trust’s board of directors, as well as BWT’s CEO, Dr Andrew Campbell, secondary executive principal Anne Hill and members of the school’s governing body.

Dr Campbell honoured the professionalism and expertise of both secondary executive principal Anne Hill and TCA’s principal Richard Scott.

Mr Scott said: “Behind all of the teamwork and effort by teaching and support staff is a moral purpose for young people.

“Your commitment to our students, and the commitment I see here, day in and day out, is all about your character, perseverance and willingness to make sacrifices individually.”

Secondary executive principal Anne Hill added: “You, as a staff, delivered what is a historic achievement for the school, the town and the students.

“None of it would have been possible without the transformational culture and team effort that there has been in this school. The credit goes to all of you.’

Paul Medd, chief executive of Fenland District Council, and also a governor at TCA, was unable to attend but passed on his congratulations.

“He said wearing both my FDC and TCA hats I would be grateful if you could pass on my thanks and recognition to those in attendance for all their hard work in helping to achieve the truly fantastic Ofsted inspection outcome.”