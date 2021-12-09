Students at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech with their bakes at the sale. - Credit: THOMAS CLARKSON ACADEMY

A group of students at a Wisbech school raised more than £165 for the RSPCA charity by holding a bake sale.

Chocolate cookies, sausage rolls, millionaire’s shortbread and cheese straws were all on the menu thanks to the initiative by a Year 11 student at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Amy Garner decided she wanted to do something to help the animal charity as we head towards a busy time of year for its staff and volunteers.

“It’s winter and some animals are getting left out, the RSPCA gets really busy and we want to help them all have a good life,” she said.

The Year 11 group was also helped by another from Year 10 and a group of EAL (English as another language) students who also took to their baking sheets.

Students Christie and Ryan were among the Year 11s working hard to keep up supplies as the food was being sold in the Eden area.

Both of them said they were enjoying their charity bake-off and hoped to raise as much money as they could for the charity.

Mrs Jelena Tjurina, subject lead for food, said she was delighted with the support Amy’s idea had attracted from other students.

“It was entirely down to Amy and the Year 10 and EAL group also supported her in baking for the charity. It is a really nice thing for the students to be a part of,” she said.