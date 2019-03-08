A-Level Results Day 2019: Highest-ever number of Thomas Clarkson Academy students going on to university

More students from Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech have secured university places than ever before. Picture: CWA. Archant

More students from Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech have secured university places than ever before.

The academy has also matched its record for the number of students accepting offers at the

country's top universities.

For the third year running, students secured places at Russell Group universities and are going on to study subjects including maths, history and environmental science.

Among the top achievers picking up their results was Ashleigh Ward, who gained an A* in

maths, an A in further maths, an A in biology and an A in chemistry, securing a place at the

University of Leeds to study maths.

He said: "I'm happy with my results - it's all been worth it."

Joseph Beresford picked up an A* in biology and two A grades in maths and chemistry.

He is going

on to study environmental science at the University of Leeds, with the aim of pursuing a career in

academia.

Joseph said: "I'm ecstatic and thrilled. I was quite worried about getting the grades but I

underestimated myself.

"I'm happy with my maths grade as I found that particularly hard. I revised as much as I could and I've had good teachers who have been very supportive."

Aaron Ganger is off to the University of Birmingham to read history after achieving an A in history,

an A in English literature and a B in sociology.

He said: "I was nervous last night and didn't get much sleep. I felt overwhelmed when I opened my

results - all the hard work has paid off.

"I want to thank all the teachers who put in extra hours to help me and put in the same amount of effort as I did."

Aaron added: "I'm excited about moving to a big city and starting a new adventure."