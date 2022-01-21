Academy students pitch to the ‘dragons’ for new sports club
- Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy
It was a ‘successful’ day of Dragon’s Den pitching for students at Thomas Clarkson Academy on January 20 after boxing was chosen for its new sports club.
Three groups of pupils pitched to the ‘Dragons’ Den’ style panel for a £1,000 funding pot to create the new group.
The panel included principal Richard Scott, Amy Anderson from the PE department and Megan Fey and Chris Dennis from the Living Sport charity.
The choices the panel could pick from were laser tag, ultimate frisbee and boxing.
Together, they decided the boxing pitch was the worthiest winner.
“It was a really tough decision because all the groups had worked so hard to present their pitches,” said Richard.
“They’d thoroughly researched their sport and gave us good reasons why the money should be awarded to them.”
He added: “We look forward to the first boxing club meeting and hope many students will join and support those who made it possible.”