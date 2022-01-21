News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Academy students pitch to the ‘dragons’ for new sports club

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:50 PM January 21, 2022
Three groups of pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy pitched to a 'Dragons' Den style panel for £1,000 of funding

Three groups of pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy pitched to a 'Dragons' Den' style panel for £1,000 of funding for a new sports club. Pictured with the students is principal Richard Scott (L). - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

It was a ‘successful’ day of Dragon’s Den pitching for students at Thomas Clarkson Academy on January 20 after boxing was chosen for its new sports club. 

Three groups of pupils pitched to the ‘Dragons’ Den’ style panel for a £1,000 funding pot to create the new group. 

The panel included principal Richard Scott, Amy Anderson from the PE department and Megan Fey and Chris Dennis from the Living Sport charity. 

The choices the panel could pick from were laser tag, ultimate frisbee and boxing. 

Together, they decided the boxing pitch was the worthiest winner. 

The winning pitch (pictured in order) was made by Thomas Clarkson Academy

The winning pitch (pictured in order) was made by Thomas Clarkson Academy students Eleanor Beesley, Abi Condon, Hannah Nicholls, Kacey Coleman, Lacey Whitehead and Alisa Pavlovica. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

“It was a really tough decision because all the groups had worked so hard to present their pitches,” said Richard. 

“They’d thoroughly researched their sport and gave us good reasons why the money should be awarded to them.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Emotional tribute to honour and remember crash victim
  2. 2 Wife pays tribute to ex-footballer who 'I could always rely on'
  3. 3 'Fantastic, loving, cheeky' 19-year-old killed in motorbike crash
  1. 4 Teenage motorcyclist dies after BMW crash
  2. 5 5 suspects identified from New Year's Eve attack
  3. 6 Memories of Meat Loaf in Norfolk following the news of his death
  4. 7 No balloons plea to death crash motorcycle tribute convoy
  5. 8 Jail for Huntingdon man who threatened to kill woman
  6. 9 Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics charged with rape
  7. 10 £14.6m school transformation complete after two-year project

He added: “We look forward to the first boxing club meeting and hope many students will join and support those who made it possible.” 

Thomas Clarkson Academy
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Thames Valley Police have arrested a teenager, 19, from Wisbech in a County Lines Drug operation

Cambs Live News

Teenager, 19, on County Drug Lines heroin and crack cocaine charge

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police and ambulance outside house on Gull Road, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Man taken to hospital after 'welfare' concerns

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Connor Hawes of Whittlesey attended Peterborough Regional College

Cambs Live News

Inquest concludes 'quiet and happy' teenager took own life

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
cycling drug dealer in wisbech flees

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Dealer flees on foot leaving drugs, cash and his bike behind

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon