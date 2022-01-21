Three groups of pupils at Thomas Clarkson Academy pitched to a 'Dragons' Den' style panel for £1,000 of funding for a new sports club. Pictured with the students is principal Richard Scott (L). - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

It was a ‘successful’ day of Dragon’s Den pitching for students at Thomas Clarkson Academy on January 20 after boxing was chosen for its new sports club.

Three groups of pupils pitched to the ‘Dragons’ Den’ style panel for a £1,000 funding pot to create the new group.

The panel included principal Richard Scott, Amy Anderson from the PE department and Megan Fey and Chris Dennis from the Living Sport charity.

The choices the panel could pick from were laser tag, ultimate frisbee and boxing.

Together, they decided the boxing pitch was the worthiest winner.

The winning pitch (pictured in order) was made by Thomas Clarkson Academy students Eleanor Beesley, Abi Condon, Hannah Nicholls, Kacey Coleman, Lacey Whitehead and Alisa Pavlovica. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

“It was a really tough decision because all the groups had worked so hard to present their pitches,” said Richard.

“They’d thoroughly researched their sport and gave us good reasons why the money should be awarded to them.”

He added: “We look forward to the first boxing club meeting and hope many students will join and support those who made it possible.”