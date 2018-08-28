Students have their say for the I Love Wisbech project

Thomas Clarkson Academy students submit thier views to the I Love Wisbech project. Tim Mann (left), students Irmantas Ruzgys, Chloe Smalley and Sebastien Njingo, and Russell Rolph from Support Cambridgeshire. Picture: I LOVE WISBECH Archant

Wisbech students are making their voices heard with ideas on how to shape the future of the town.

Young people at Thomas Clarkson Academy have come out in force to give their views to the I ♥ Wisbech programme.

Academy pupils submitted their views, painting a positive, optimistic picture of their town and the people who live there.

Their views will be considered as part of a wider engagement programme for Wisbech.

The I ♥ Wisbech programme isn’t just for students.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to participate, either online or at various locations around the town in February and March.

More than 700 people have contributed so far. The deadline for responses is March 1.

I ♥ Wisbech is a collaborative project between the county, district and town councils, local charities, a local artist and town residents. It forms part of the Wisbech 2020 Vision to regenerate the town and its surrounding area.

• Contact Russell Rolph at Support Cambridgeshire on 01480 420603 for more information.

• Get involved by going online at bit.ly/ilovewisbech.