Stolen American-style fridge was lifted over 10ft security fence

Published: 2:06 PM January 25, 2021

As thieves managed to steal an American-style fridge from a March recycling centre, fly-tippers have targeted more beauty spots across the Fens.

The thieves even managed to lift the distinctive fridge over the 10ft high security fences at the centre in Hundred Road.

The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday morning.

A post on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “To most of us, this is a place where we take our unwanted possessions for disposal.

“To a small few, this is a place to take items from again and again.”

It continued: “There are consequences to the private business which operate the contract for the recycling centre in March, harming all of those that work there.

“This isn't upcycling, nor is this someone taking a couple of items when desperate. It's theft and burglary.”

The post went on to explain how officers plan to deal with the incident.

It said: “Most of you will agree, we should be focussing on something more 'harmful' however the sheer number of thefts have forced our hand.

“We are working with the site to improve security and to prosecute those responsible.”

All nine of Cambridgeshire’s recycling centres have remained open throughout the third coronavirus lockdown.

However this may change at short a notice, and visitors are asked to reserve a slot before arrival.

But this hasn’t stopped fly-tippers targeting the Fenland countryside with their waste.

Fly tipping around Campole Drove, in Chatteris. - Credit: Alan Melton

Morton’s Bridge, in Outwell, has had oil containers, containers of weed killer and tractor tyres dumped into the river.

Residents are concerned about the impact this is having on polluting the water and surrounding environment.

In March, household items and children’s toys were found dumped at the bottom of Badgeney Road at the weekend.

Household items and toys dumped at the bottom of Badgeney Road. - Credit: Archant

Another spot regularly targeted is the area around Campole Drove, in Chatteris.

A resident explained toxic building waste had even been found on the area.

He said: “Everything is dumped here, from garden rubbish to household goods and builders waste, including toxic waste.”

Building waste dumped around Campole Drove, in Chatteris. - Credit: Alan Melton

One photograph shows a bath which allegedly had a kitchen sink underneath it.

The resident added: “I suppose one day, the hard-pressed rate payers will have to pay for it to be cleared.”