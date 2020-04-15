Trophies stolen and club shop damaged as thieves strike yet again at Wisbech Town FC
PUBLISHED: 11:57 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 15 April 2020
Thieves have once again struck at Wisbech Town Football Club, the third time in the space of a month.
Chairman Paul Brenchley discovered the damage to the cabin and club shop at the Fenmen’s Elgoods Fenland Stadium yesterday (Tuesday, April 14), where a couple of trophies were also stolen.
The club had previously been broken into when thieves had twice targeted a container on the rear pitch, but it is uncertain whether all incidents took place at the same time or how many people were involved.
Speaking on a Facebook discussion forum, Mr Brenchley said: “Another break-in at club. That is three times in a month, the container on back pitch twice and now the club shop.
“We have lost a couple of old silver cups (impossible to know value) and basically made a mess. Bit frustrating really.”
Police have been contacted for a comment.
