Trophies stolen and club shop damaged as thieves strike yet again at Wisbech Town FC

Wisbech Town FC suffered a third break-in within a month at their Elgoods Fenland Stadium home. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Thieves have once again struck at Wisbech Town Football Club, the third time in the space of a month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chairman Paul Brenchley discovered the damage to the cabin and club shop at the Fenmen’s Elgoods Fenland Stadium yesterday (Tuesday, April 14), where a couple of trophies were also stolen.

The club had previously been broken into when thieves had twice targeted a container on the rear pitch, but it is uncertain whether all incidents took place at the same time or how many people were involved.

Speaking on a Facebook discussion forum, Mr Brenchley said: “Another break-in at club. That is three times in a month, the container on back pitch twice and now the club shop.

“We have lost a couple of old silver cups (impossible to know value) and basically made a mess. Bit frustrating really.”

Police have been contacted for a comment.

You may also want to watch: