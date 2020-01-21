Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage - reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Thieves took £50 of fuel from a small Fenland garage over the weekend, sparking a social media campaign to catch the suspects.

One young man and two friends made off with the stolen fuel from Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell in their light blue car on Sunday, January 19.

The small business is now offering a £50 reward to anyone who can help get the suspects convicted and have launched an online appeal.

In a post online, a spokesman said: "This lovely young gentleman and two friends have just made off with £50 worth of fuel in a light blue car.

"If you know who it is please help us out. We are a small business and can't afford to lose fuel like this.

"We would rather give what we have lost as a reward for information leading to a conviction."

According to social media, the same group of boys have allegedly been using counterfeit £50 notes across the county in several businesses.

One resident said: "Pretty sure these guys were in Emneth earlier in the week and brought fake notes into Ace Games and the Post Office."

Another said: "[My] husband was behind the bloke in these pics in Costcutter on Friday.

"They had a roll of £50s, but they didn't try to use them, they tried to pay with a bank card, but the young lady at the till refused him, then they paid with small notes."

Another added: "These two were in Uptown Fun in Upwell on Friday. One Irish one English. Tried to pass on a fake £50 to Gary but left with no bother."