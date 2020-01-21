Advanced search

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage - reward offered to help catch them

PUBLISHED: 09:58 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 21 January 2020

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Thieves took £50 of fuel from a small Fenland garage over the weekend, sparking a social media campaign to catch the suspects.

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

One young man and two friends made off with the stolen fuel from Bloom and Wake Garage in Outwell in their light blue car on Sunday, January 19.

The small business is now offering a £50 reward to anyone who can help get the suspects convicted and have launched an online appeal.

In a post online, a spokesman said: "This lovely young gentleman and two friends have just made off with £50 worth of fuel in a light blue car.

"If you know who it is please help us out. We are a small business and can't afford to lose fuel like this.

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake GarageDo you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

You may also want to watch:

"We would rather give what we have lost as a reward for information leading to a conviction."

According to social media, the same group of boys have allegedly been using counterfeit £50 notes across the county in several businesses.

One resident said: "Pretty sure these guys were in Emneth earlier in the week and brought fake notes into Ace Games and the Post Office."

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Another said: "[My] husband was behind the bloke in these pics in Costcutter on Friday.

"They had a roll of £50s, but they didn't try to use them, they tried to pay with a bank card, but the young lady at the till refused him, then they paid with small notes."

Another added: "These two were in Uptown Fun in Upwell on Friday. One Irish one English. Tried to pass on a fake £50 to Gary but left with no bother."

Most Read

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Most Read

Thieves make off with £50 of fuel from Outwell garage – reward offered to help catch them

Do you know this man? Young suspects in the Bloom and Wake Garage after £50 of fuel was stolen on Sunday, January 19. Picture: Supplied/Bloom and Wake Garage

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Driver flees the scene after crashing car through a fence in Wisbech

Police have issued advice to drivers about “taking care on untreated roads that are likely to be slippery” after a car crashed through a fence in Bush Lane, Wisbech this morning (January 21). Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE

Wisbech man, 22, ignored court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Andre Day has been sentenced after ignoring court orders involving his child girlfriend. Picture: Helen Drake/Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Firefighters work at 3am to tackle building blaze at caravan park in Wisbech

Firefighters were called to Kirkhams Lane in Wisbech on January 21 after a fire broke out in an outbuilding. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town in penalty controversy as they suffer defeat in 10-goal thriller

Wisbech Town interim boss Kevin Ward. Picture: IAN CARTER

Barriers across Welney Wash will replace sand-bags and protect villagers from flooding says Environment Agency

New fllood defence barriers to be installed at Welney by the Environment Agency. Picture; EA

ATHLETICS: Toni qualifies for national side as March Athletics Club take their chance to shine

March AC runners at Folksworth

Wisbech men jailed for attacking man with glass brick before repeatedly kicking and punching him

Daniel Cockerill and Nick Fisher, both of Bath Road, Wisbech, were caught on CCTV attacking a man with a glass brick and then repeatedly kicking and punching the victim in an act of “shocking and extreme violence”. They have each been jailed for one year. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists