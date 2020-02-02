Advanced search

Gallery

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

PUBLISHED: 16:03 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 02 February 2020

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Archant

Two Wisbech councillors out visiting a constituent today decided to detour on the way back to see for themselves the state of a Fenland road.

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

If they aren't already regretting it, they might be once they inspect their car.

For Lib Dem councillors Gavin Booth and Sarah Bligh witnessed for themselves the problems on one of the many roads across Fenland experiencing winter damage.

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

"So we were out today visiting a resident and on the way home we decided to go down Folley's Drove," said Sarah, a Wisbech St Mary and Parson Drove councillor.

"All these photos are individual potholes, no duplicates! I am now sending these photos over to the highways department at the county council and requesting they come out and assess the road for resurfacing.

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Cllr Bligh added: "We were all over the place trying to avoid them - poor Gavin's car.

EDITOR'S FOOTNOTE: Send us your photos to see how they compare with Folley's Drove. We think they might be hard to beat but let us know.

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGHFen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Chinese form investment partnership with Wisbech Grammar School will see ‘brand’ expand into mainland China

Chris Staley (right) the head of Wisbech Grammar School has unveiled proposals that will see the school move to new governance with Chinese backed Access Education running the school whilst the trustees form a new charity to look after the school and buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Chinese form investment partnership with Wisbech Grammar School will see ‘brand’ expand into mainland China

Chris Staley (right) the head of Wisbech Grammar School has unveiled proposals that will see the school move to new governance with Chinese backed Access Education running the school whilst the trustees form a new charity to look after the school and buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH

Speedway shock at death of Danny Ayres, who was set to race for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary pay the price against rampant league leaders Mulbarton Wanderers

Wisbech St Mary striker Corey Kingston (left) had a key chance saved in his side's league defeat to Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: IAN CARTER

Chinese form investment partnership with Wisbech Grammar School will see ‘brand’ expand into mainland China

Chris Staley (right) the head of Wisbech Grammar School has unveiled proposals that will see the school move to new governance with Chinese backed Access Education running the school whilst the trustees form a new charity to look after the school and buildings. Picture: ARCHANT

Repairs to be carried out soon on the pothole riddled road branded “the worst in the Fens’

Fenland man Ed Beswick (left) has counted 45 potholes along Stocking Drove in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook/Supplied
Drive 24