Councillors see for themselves the horrendous state of one Fenland road with the nightmare number of potholes confronting motorists

Fen road nightmare: Councillors Sarah Bligh and Gavin Booth discovered for themselves the state of this Fenland road during an inspection today. The road, appropriately named perhaps, is Folly's Drove. Picture; SARAH BLIGH Archant

Two Wisbech councillors out visiting a constituent today decided to detour on the way back to see for themselves the state of a Fenland road.

If they aren't already regretting it, they might be once they inspect their car.

For Lib Dem councillors Gavin Booth and Sarah Bligh witnessed for themselves the problems on one of the many roads across Fenland experiencing winter damage.

"So we were out today visiting a resident and on the way home we decided to go down Folley's Drove," said Sarah, a Wisbech St Mary and Parson Drove councillor.

"All these photos are individual potholes, no duplicates! I am now sending these photos over to the highways department at the county council and requesting they come out and assess the road for resurfacing.

Cllr Bligh added: "We were all over the place trying to avoid them - poor Gavin's car.

EDITOR'S FOOTNOTE: Send us your photos to see how they compare with Folley's Drove. We think they might be hard to beat but let us know.

