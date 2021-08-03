Published: 5:17 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM August 3, 2021

The Sportsman pub in Elm has got the green light for a car park despite 13 letters of objection. - Credit: THE SPORTSMAN ELM FACEBOOK

A Grade II Listed village pub has got the green light for a car park despite 13 letters of objection from nearby residents concerned about excessive noise.

In approving an application by The Sportsman in Elm, Fenland Council's planning committee went against officers' recommendation for refusal.

The plans to change land to the west of the building include the formation of hardstanding, new lighting, the siting of a storage container and the erection of an acoustic fence.

The application, which was submitted in October 2020, has been revised several times - including adding a noise management plan - to overcome objections to the proposals.

One objector said " any changes to increase revenue must not be to the detriment of others who live in close proximity to the application site".

Another said that "outdoor events to the front of the pub which have gone on into the night have already caused a noise nuisance".

However, a Cambs County Council highways officer said "the parking is more of an amenity issue rather than highway safety".