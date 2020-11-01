Shop Local: Tracy Young’s dream has now become a reality

Regular visitors to Wisbech may already recognise Tracy Young. This month she has launched an exciting new venture, and has taken over the cafe at Etcetera.

Tracy Young has always wanted to run her own cafe - and her dream recently became reality.

She has now officially taken over the cafe space at Etcetera, in York Row, and rebranded it ‘The Snack Shack’.

The menu consists of a wide variety of sandwiches, toasties, baked potatoes and other options.

There’s also a children’s section on the menu, and the cakes and waffles as sweet treats sound delicious.

Everything is very reasonably priced too.

Customers can either sit in or order over the phone and have their food delivered.

Tracy, who officially took over the cafe on October 5, said: “People think I am taking a big step opening a cafe in the current climate and during the pandemic.

“But this is something I’ve always wanted to do and I was recently made redundant so I thought ‘why not give it a go now?’ Besides, you only live once, don’t you?

“So after 16 years in banking I’m ready to try something new and take on a new challenge.”

She added: “It’s a really exciting time and I’m looking forward to serving the community again.”

Scrolling through The Snack Shack’s Facebook page, she certainly has plenty of support from the community and has already received positive feedback from the menu.

Tracy took over the cafe shortly after the new postmistress Kerry Elkins took over running the Post Office in Etcetera - and both were colleagues in their previous jobs.

She said: “We’ve both had such a warm welcome to our new ventures. It has been lovely.

“As we were working in the town for our previous jobs, familiar faces we used to see back then have popped into the cafe and the Post Office.

“It’s like being reunited with old friends. It’s great to catch up with people again, especially after the lockdown.”

She added: I think if Wisbech lost its independents it would lose this sense of community - and that’s so important for the town.

“So I’m really looking forward to serving everyone. Please, come and see us!”

Etcetera’s owner Ray Wicks said: “I wish Tracy every success with the cafe. I think customers will enjoy visiting, the menu looks fantastic.”

Keep up with The Snack Shack on its Facebook page or phone 01945 232604 to place an order for delivery. It’s open 9am-3pm.

