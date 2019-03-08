Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:07 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 30 May 2019

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Saturday (June 1).

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Saturday (June 1).

Archant

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech tomorrow (Saturday June 1).

For centuries, the Tower of London has been home to a group of famous avian residents: the ravens.

Each year they are seen by millions of visitors, and they have become as integral a part of the Tower as its ancient stones.

But their role is even more important than that—legend has it that if the ravens should ever leave, the Tower will crumble into dust, and great harm will befall the kingdom.

One man is personally responsible for ensuring that such a disaster never comes to pass—the Ravenmaster.

The current holder of the position is Yeoman Warder Christopher Skaife, and in this fascinating, entertaining, and touching book he memorably describes the ravens' formidable intelligence, their idiosyncrasies, and their occasionally wicked sense of humor.

Over the years in which he has cared for the physical and mental well-being of these remarkable birds, Christopher Skaife has come to know them like no one else.

You may also want to watch:

They are not the easiest of charges—as he reveals, they are much given to mischief, and their escapades have often led him into unlikely, and sometimes even undignified, situations.

Now, in the first intimate behind-the-scenes account of life with the ravens of the Tower, the Ravenmaster himself shares the folklore, history, and superstitions surrounding both the birds and their home.

Before becoming Yeoman Warder and Ravenmaster at the Tower of London,

Christopher Skaife served in the British Army for 24 years, during which time he became a drum major as part of a specialist machine gun platoon.

He has been featured on the BBC, the History Channel, PBS, BuzzFeed, Slate, and other media.

He lives at the tower with his wife, his daughter, and, of course, the ravens. Follow him on Twitter at @ravenmaster1.

The show starts at 2.30pm and runs for two hours. Tickets cost £11 each.

To book visit www.anglestheatre.co.uk/the-ravenmaster.html

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Public engagement events planned as part of I Heart Wisbech campaign

Your chance to have a say about how Wisbech could be improved.

Most Read

Driver flees as two injured in A47 crash near Wisbech

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Illegal activity discovered at Wisbech waste site in one-day sting

A waste site in Wisbech was found to be taking part in illegal activity following a one-day sting carried out by environment bosses. Picture: ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Public engagement events planned as part of I Heart Wisbech campaign

Your chance to have a say about how Wisbech could be improved.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Public engagement events planned as part of I Heart Wisbech campaign

Your chance to have a say about how Wisbech could be improved.

Talented team of Cambridgeshire youngsters take on British Riding Club National Championships

A talented team of youngsters from Cambridgeshire took part in the British Riding Club Fibre Beet Junior Challenge 80 at the National Championships. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Adorable animated animals run wild in The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Police hunt man in grey tracksuit after crash which closed A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Full of infectious songs and loveable characters, a trip to see Aladdin is the perfect half-term treat

Will Smith plays the Genie of the Lamp in Aladdin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists