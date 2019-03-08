The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech on Saturday (June 1).

The Ravenmaster is coming to the Angles Theatre in Wisbech tomorrow (Saturday June 1).

For centuries, the Tower of London has been home to a group of famous avian residents: the ravens.

Each year they are seen by millions of visitors, and they have become as integral a part of the Tower as its ancient stones.

But their role is even more important than that—legend has it that if the ravens should ever leave, the Tower will crumble into dust, and great harm will befall the kingdom.

One man is personally responsible for ensuring that such a disaster never comes to pass—the Ravenmaster.

The current holder of the position is Yeoman Warder Christopher Skaife, and in this fascinating, entertaining, and touching book he memorably describes the ravens' formidable intelligence, their idiosyncrasies, and their occasionally wicked sense of humor.

Over the years in which he has cared for the physical and mental well-being of these remarkable birds, Christopher Skaife has come to know them like no one else.

They are not the easiest of charges—as he reveals, they are much given to mischief, and their escapades have often led him into unlikely, and sometimes even undignified, situations.

Now, in the first intimate behind-the-scenes account of life with the ravens of the Tower, the Ravenmaster himself shares the folklore, history, and superstitions surrounding both the birds and their home.

Before becoming Yeoman Warder and Ravenmaster at the Tower of London,

Christopher Skaife served in the British Army for 24 years, during which time he became a drum major as part of a specialist machine gun platoon.

He has been featured on the BBC, the History Channel, PBS, BuzzFeed, Slate, and other media.

He lives at the tower with his wife, his daughter, and, of course, the ravens. Follow him on Twitter at @ravenmaster1.

The show starts at 2.30pm and runs for two hours. Tickets cost £11 each.

To book visit www.anglestheatre.co.uk/the-ravenmaster.html