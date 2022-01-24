The Orchard Tea Room in Redmoor Lane, Wisbech, closed its doors for the final time on January 17. - Credit: Archant

A family run tea room in Wisbech that has been trading for 10 years shut its doors for the final time earlier this month (January 17).

The Orchard Tea Room and farm shop owned by the Day family in Redmoor Lane started out by offering people somewhere different to enjoy a relaxing cup of tea or coffee.

As the business grew, visitors enjoyed a selection of food and sandwiches in the tea room as well as picking from a variety of seasonal, locally grown produce from the farm shop.

The family announced the closure of The Orchard on its Facebook page.

It said: “This will sadly be the last weekend that The Orchard Tea Room, still known to many of you as Jim’s Place, will be open.

“When we close the door on Monday afternoon, it will be for the final time. The tea room will then be closed.”

Those who have visited and have fond memories of the tea room gave their thanks to the family.

“The very sad end of a wonderful era,” said one.

Another added: “This was such a lovely little special place.”