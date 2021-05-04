The Light Cinema Wisbech to reopen at the end of the month
- Credit: The Light Cinema Wisbech
Films fans will be pleased to hear The Light Cinema in Wisbech has announced when it plans to reopen as the government aims to continue easing lockdown restrictions.
It is hoped doors will reopen on May 28 and there will be a safety measures in place in line with the current guidance.
For example, the new Test and Trace rules state that venues like cinemas will have to gather the contact details of all customers over the age of 16.
James Morris, CEO, said: “We can’t wait to reopen and get back to offering the ultimate big screen experience in a safe and welcoming environment.
“A huge thank you to all our guests and teams for their patience and support over the past year, we know you’ve all been so eager to return, and we can’t wait to finally welcome you back.”
Films showing when the cinema opens will include Godzilla Vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway as well as the BAFTA and Oscar award-winning Sound of Metal and Nomadland.
There will also be a 40th anniversary showing of Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Later this year, film fans can also look forward to A Quiet Place Part II, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad and No Time to Die.
The Luxe Cinema in Wisbech has announced on social media that it plans to reopen on May 17, the same day the government hopes to introduce Step 3 of its roadmap to lifting lockdown restrictions.