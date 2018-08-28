Local libraries come together for ‘jam-packed’ season of performances and workshops next month

A series of workshops and performances will take place in our region’s libraries this spring season. Picture: ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND ARTS COUNCIL ENGLAND

Libraries in our region have joined forces for a new season of ‘jam-packed’ performances and workshops coming in February.

The Library Presents in an initiative funded by Arts Council England in collaboration with Babylon ARTS and aims to get more people in the library.

The news of a spring season comes after a successful winter season of Library Presents which saw more than 1,100 people attend over 56 events.

The new season starts on Saturday, February 2 and will run activities in the county’s libraries all the way until Saturday, May 25.

Included in the 22 libraries taking part in the project are March, Wisbech, Ely, Soham, Littleport, Chatteris, Ramsey, Whittlesey and Yaxley.

But what can you expect to do in YOUR library?

The Opera Dudes are back in Cambridgeshire with performances in Soham, Cambourne and Cherry Hinton Libraries of O What a Beautiful Evening!

A show filled with tunes from musicals and the silver screen. Other musical offerings include folk songs in A Victorian Farmer’s Year in Song at Ely, Chatteris and Burwell Libraries and Blues, Country and Folk with Sunjay at March Library.

Amy Vaughan, director of Arts Council England Cambridge, said: “Libraries already play a vital role in our local communities.

“They provide safe spaces for people to read, meet new people and find support for their health and wellbeing.

“The Library Presents builds on this beautifully, working with local communities to programme an amazing range of theatre, music, spoken word performances, exhibitions and workshops that will engage and entertain people across Cambridgeshire.

“The Winter season was really well received; and I hope The Library Presents can top that this spring.”

Early in the season adults can explore the painting style of James Whistler at Whistler Watercolour workshops run by The Fitzwilliam Museum in Ramsey, Cambourne and Whittlesey (February 2, 14 and March 28) to coincide with the Fitzwilliam’s new exhibition Whistler and Nature starting in January.

Families can hear stories from different cultures told by Malcom Busy and then create their own story comic with illustrator Irina Richards at the comics and storytelling workshop in Ely Library on February 9.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/arts or you can go into your local participating library.