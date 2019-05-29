Advanced search

Gorefield's 57th annual show promises to be as 'fun-packed and full as ever' - here's everything you need to know

29 May, 2019 - 17:04
The Gorefield Show will be returning to the village on Saturday, June 8  here is everything you need to know about this years summer event. Picture: IAN CARTER / ARCHANT

AdGarry Samuels

As Gorefield prepares for its 57th annual show, here's everything you need to know about the village's summer event.

Organisers say this year's event, held on Saturday June 8, will be "fun-packed and as full as ever" with activities ranging from dog shows to a 'children vs tractor' tug of war.

A spokesman said: "From the light horse and pony show to the attractions of the main ring, you will be sure to find something to keep your whole family entertained.

"This year the Gorefield Show is excited to announce the booking of the main ring attraction the Dog and Duck Show!"

The Dog and Duck Show will see expert Stuart Barnes take trained and untrained sheep dogs into the ring to herd up ducks.

The spokesman added: "It will amuse and educate the audience about common dog behaviour issues and about how these can be resolved.

"The show demonstrates how untrained and poorly behaved dogs still have a programmed natural instinct, giving the audience a new understanding of the way of the dog."

The main ring schedule and attractions list will be confirmed and listed online with times as soon as possible.

Also on offer will be:

- Judging of Heavy Horse Classes

- Tug of War - MAN VS MACHINE (Children vs Tractor) - NEW this year!

- Pre-School Fancy Dress Parade

- Heavy Horse Turnout

- Grand Parade and Prize Giving

- Novelty Dog Show

Tickets for the annual show cost £4 for adults, £3 for children and OAPs and children under 12 go free - cars on the field cost £5. Disabled parking is free of charge.

The spokesman added: "The show is jam-packed with additional attractions, trade stands and exhibitors.

"Refreshments are available to suit all tastes. Enjoy a nice cold ice cream, or a hand made sandwich and soft drinks inside the playing field hall.

"For hot food there is a BBQ and for the adults a bar serving real ales, cider and cold beverages all day!

"The famous stalls! From cakes to games and cheese there is a trade stall for everyone. A list of this years stall holders can be found on our website."

"Vintage tractors and vehicles will be returning to the show this year. As with last year, they will be a stationary attraction and are sure to delight!

"Cars from various eras and vintage tractors sure to throw back to older farming times, come and check them out!"

For more information, visit: www.gorefieldshow.org

