Published: 12:34 PM March 5, 2021

The Ferry Project in Wisbech has been donated a van by Anglian Water to help continue delivering food and other items to those that are homeless or in need. - Credit: Anglian Water

An organisation tackling homelessness will be able to continue its work helping those most in need thanks to a new van.

Anglian Water has donated the van to The Ferry Project in Wisbech, which will allow them to collect food donations and deliveries for those that are homeless or in need.

The van will also be used to help with maintenance and repairs as the project often buys materials for its caretaker to complete repairs, and the caretaker will use the van to collect and deliver these materials.

Keith Smith, director of The Ferry Project, said: “Anglian Water has been a great partner to Ferry Project over the last eight years. With their help and support we have supported over 1,500 homeless people and over 2,000 unemployed people in that time.

“The gift of the van will allow us to collect donated food, clothing and furniture and pass it on to those in need.”

You may also want to watch:

Mick Farmer, head of fleet at Anglian Water, said: "We are delighted to be able to provide a new vehicle for the Ferry Project, the work they do is vital for the local community and being able to provide goods and services to those who are in need.”

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown, The Ferry Project has supplied over 1,000 food parcels to those in need.