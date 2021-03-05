News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Organisation tackling homelessness receives welcome boost

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:34 PM March 5, 2021   
The Ferry Project in Wisbech has been donated a new van by Anglian Water.

The Ferry Project in Wisbech has been donated a van by Anglian Water to help continue delivering food and other items to those that are homeless or in need. - Credit: Anglian Water

An organisation tackling homelessness will be able to continue its work helping those most in need thanks to a new van. 

Anglian Water has donated the van to The Ferry Project in Wisbech, which will allow them to collect food donations and deliveries for those that are homeless or in need. 

The van will also be used to help with maintenance and repairs as the project often buys materials for its caretaker to complete repairs, and the caretaker will use the van to collect and deliver these materials.

Keith Smith, director of The Ferry Project, said: “Anglian Water has been a great partner to Ferry Project over the last eight years. With their help and support we have supported over 1,500 homeless people and over 2,000 unemployed people in that time. 

“The gift of the van will allow us to collect donated food, clothing and furniture and pass it on to those in need.” 

You may also want to watch:

Mick Farmer, head of fleet at Anglian Water, said: "We are delighted to be able to provide a new vehicle for the Ferry Project, the work they do is vital for the local community and being able to provide goods and services to those who are in need.” 

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown, The Ferry Project has supplied over 1,000 food parcels to those in need. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  2. 2 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
  3. 3 Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout
  1. 4 Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight
  2. 5 'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack
  3. 6 Police arrest 13 people, seize guns and more than £200k of drugs
  4. 7 Blissful seal enjoys the sun on river bank
  5. 8 Horror crash all because BMW driver left home with frozen windscreen
  6. 9 Motorist escapes serious injury after Sixteen Foot Bank crash
  7. 10 Funeral director bids to reach 'highest standard possible' in new role
Homelessness
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

<co pic FAO Steve Cox for EDP Business> Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech jan 18 2003

A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech man at Askham House in Doddington

Video

Determined David's bid to recover thanks to rehab centre

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.

Road reopens after A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Will Sutton tells other Fenland councillors a 'little dickie bird' told him MP Steve Barclay had asked his local Conservative association to return a £10,000 lockdown grant 

Fenland District Council | Exclusive

Councillor says MP Steve Barclay told Tories to return £10k lockdown grant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus