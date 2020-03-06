The Ferry Project in Wisbech launch public appeal to help the homeless this Easter

The Ferry Project has launched an Easter egg appeal for the homeless. From left, Cllr Samantha Hoy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for housing, staff member John Heathorn, Ferry Project director Keith Smith and staff member Evelina Kaledaite. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

A public appeal has been launched by the Ferry Project to help provide the homeless with a sweet treat this Easter.

The homelessness charity from Wisbech, which provides a range of valuable services to homeless people and the wider community, is appealing for eggs to help give their beneficiaries something to smile about on Easter Sunday.

The eggs will be shared among homeless and vulnerable people using the charity's emergency night shelter, homeless support HUB, hostel and move-on accommodation.

Keith Smith, director of the Ferry Project, said: "For many people, Easter is about families and spending time with loved ones over the holidays.

"But homeless people don't have that to look forward to. Something as simple as an Easter egg can show them that people care and help them to feel part of the community."

Cllr Samantha Hoy, portfolio holder for housing at Fenland District Council which works in partnership with the Ferry Project to support some of the district's most vulnerable people, said: "An Easter egg would make such a difference to people in the Ferry Project's care, letting them know that the community is thinking about them when times are tough.

"I hope as many people as possible get behind this appeal."

Easter eggs can be dropped off at the following locations:

- Ferry Project headquarters, Octavia View, Wisbech - 9am-6pm, seven days a week

- Wisbech Town Council offices, North Brink, Wisbech - 10am-3pm, Monday to Friday

- Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech - 9am-6pm, Monday to Friday

- Fenland District Council Wisbech Customer Services Centre, Boathouse Business Centre, Harbour Square - 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday; 9am to noon on Saturdays.

The Ferry Project aims to give people the skills they need to live independently, such as cooking, educational courses and employment opportunities, as well as providing accommodation.

For more information on the Ferry Project, visit www.ferryproject.org.uk or contact 01945 429300.

If you or someone you know is at risk of homelessness, you can contact Fenland District Council at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/homelessness or contact 01354 654321.

