Wisbech teacher takes on 'The Governess' Anne Hegerty in a bid to buy new car on ITV's The Chase

A Wisbech teacher attempted to win enough cash to buy a new car on national TV last night to replace his "derelict Vauxhall Astra".

Thomas Clarkson Academy English teacher Ian Gooda took on 'The Governess' Anne Hegerty in the hit-ITV game show The Chase which aired on Tuesday, February 18.

The 39-year-old from Canada managed to raise £3,000 in the cash builder round after saying he was envious of some of the sixth form students' cars in the car park.

Previously of Downham Market Academy, Mr Gooda also teaches film studies and is responsible for several lip-sync videos, including one mashing Mean Girls with Bon Jovi.

Host Bradley Walsh said Mr Gooda was "a far better player than that" after answering just three correct questions in round one before going into the main game.

Refusing to take the higher or lower offer, Mr Gooda proceeded to bring home the £3,000 to his two teammates going into the final round.

Despite earning 16 points, more push backs were needed as prolific quizmaster and I'm A Celebrity star Anne Hegerty caught the team with 35 seconds to spare.

Anne joked Mr Gooda had "got a film question wrong" in the first round. "I don't think Fifty Shades of Grey is not part of the curriculum," he fired back.

The team unfortunately left the studio with nothing. Leaving the £9,000 they collectively earnt behind.

"It was great to meet you," Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh told the Fen teacher as the show ended.

Parents spotted the teacher on TV and shared pictures on social media. "He's a fab teacher... Thomas Clarkson Academy are very lucky to have him," one said.

The Chase continues on ITV weeknights from 5pm.