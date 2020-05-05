Advanced search

Video

Students pile in with ‘thank you’ messages to their teachers for home learning

PUBLISHED: 10:42 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 05 May 2020

Students at Wisbech Grammar School have begun a thank you campaign by posting an online video to thank their teachers for sujpport during the lockdown, The thank you campaign is now being extended. Picture; FILE

Students at Wisbech Grammar School have begun a thank you campaign by posting an online video to thank their teachers for sujpport during the lockdown, The thank you campaign is now being extended. Picture; FILE

Archant

Senior school pupils sent a video to show their appreciation of all the work that teachers and support staff at Wisbech Grammar School have been doing with support and remote learning.

“It has been a learning curve for teachers, pupils and parents to embrace this new way of learning,” said a school spokesman.

“There have certainly been some challenges along the way.”

The spokesman said the school was focused on offering the best education to all pupils across prep and senior school to ensure there is access to academic learning, pastoral support, and guidance whilst children are learning at home.

“On the back of this video, we have invited pupils across the school to send their own personal messages of gratitude to people they would like to thank. “We are encouraging the wider community to get involved to share their own personal messages of thanks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Driver jailed over crash which caused death of his friend

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Health retailer Holland and Barrett donates ‘goodie bags’ to key workers battling coronavirus pandemic

Staff at Holland and Barrett in Wisbech have donated goodie bags to workers at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Wisbech landlord who butchered pub-goer has murder appeal blocked by top judge

Stephen French

Driver jailed over crash which caused death of his friend

Flowers left at the scene of the crash, at Castle Rising Picture: Chris Bishop

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Health retailer Holland and Barrett donates ‘goodie bags’ to key workers battling coronavirus pandemic

Staff at Holland and Barrett in Wisbech have donated goodie bags to workers at the North Cambridgeshire Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

WATCH: Drone footage of A14 opening

Aerial shot of the A14 PICTURE: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Officials praise “brilliant” recycling and waste keyworkers for dedication during the coronavirus lockdown

Officials thank recycling and waste workers for their commitment and dedication during the coronavirus lockdown. Image: SUBMITTED

Students pile in with ‘thank you’ messages to their teachers for home learning

Students at Wisbech Grammar School have begun a thank you campaign by posting an online video to thank their teachers for sujpport during the lockdown, The thank you campaign is now being extended. Picture; FILE

Ready, set, bake! Cricket club gets baking to support town food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is club president Les Mills with some of the entries. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

Care home surprises residents during coronavirus lockdown with interactive projector

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24