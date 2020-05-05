Video

Students pile in with ‘thank you’ messages to their teachers for home learning

Students at Wisbech Grammar School have begun a thank you campaign by posting an online video to thank their teachers for sujpport during the lockdown, The thank you campaign is now being extended. Picture; FILE Archant

Senior school pupils sent a video to show their appreciation of all the work that teachers and support staff at Wisbech Grammar School have been doing with support and remote learning.

“It has been a learning curve for teachers, pupils and parents to embrace this new way of learning,” said a school spokesman.

“There have certainly been some challenges along the way.”

The spokesman said the school was focused on offering the best education to all pupils across prep and senior school to ensure there is access to academic learning, pastoral support, and guidance whilst children are learning at home.

“On the back of this video, we have invited pupils across the school to send their own personal messages of gratitude to people they would like to thank. “We are encouraging the wider community to get involved to share their own personal messages of thanks.”