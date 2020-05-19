Fenland-born The Voice UK contestant Kenza Blanka releases new album in aid of NHS

The Voice UK�s Kenza Blanka has released a new album and hopes to raise �1,000 for NHS health care workers. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A Wisbech-born musician who made it onto The Voice UK TV show last year has released a new album in aid of NHS health care workers.

Kenza Blanka appeared on the hit-ITV show in 2019 and wowed judges Olly Murs and will.i.am as she performed in three different languages.

The former mental health nurse, who now lives in King’s Lynn, has released her album title ‘I am what I am’ and hopes to raise £1,000 for the NHS.

The 34-year-old said: “I am passionate about improving people’s lives and promoting self-love and have written a song entitled ‘We wanna say thank you’ to honour the NHS and frontline heroes.

“We have a music video on social media and the song and poem is available to buy on all online stores. The money raised will go towards the NHS staff.

“Our heroes need us. I have nurses in my immediate family who are risking their lives on the front line as you read this.

“I wanted to do something to give back to the NHS which I love.

“I am raising money for the NHS health care workers, as a nurse myself I know how stressful it can be but rewarding to give up your time to heal people.

“As a qualified nurse, I gave more than 10 years service to the NHS, this career taught me to be selfless.

“I have a lot of respect for the people making a real difference - these are the ones sacrificing their lives and time with their own families in order to help strangers.”

Along with the album, Kenza released a powerful short film on YouTube, saying thank you to all the heroes working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenza has already raised £350 for the NHS workers using JustGiving and her short film has had more than 2,300 hits online.

Speaking of her inspiration, she added: “One of the nurses I know lost a child due to this virus recently.

“I want to be able to support her and send financial aid as well as spread financial aid towards equipment and needs for the NHS medical staff.

“I want to raise this money to show the health are workers that we love them and most importantly appreciate them.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kenza-blanka