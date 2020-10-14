Test and Trace financial support scheme launched
PUBLISHED: 15:36 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 14 October 2020
Archant
Fenland residents facing financial difficulties while self-isolating due to coronavirus can now apply for a £500 support payment.
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or the NHS Test and Trace service has identified as being a contact of someone with the virus is required by law to self-isolate.
The Government has now introduced a new Test and Trace Support payment for those on low incomes who cannot work from home if they are self-isolating and lose income as a result.
The £500 lump sum payments are being administered by Fenland District Council, which has launched an online application form for residents at www.fenland.gov.uk/testandtracepayment.
Cllr Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council and its Portfolio Holder for Finance, said: “While our area has a low number of cases compared to other parts of the UK, coronavirus is still a threat, particularly to vulnerable people, so it’s vital we all continue to do our bit to reduce the spread and to protect our vulnerable friends, families and communities.”
He added: “Self-isolating when required to do as per Government guidance is a pivotal part of controlling the spread of the virus but we know this can cause difficulties for those who face financial hardship as a result of not being able to work.
“These support payments will help ensure that no-one is unfairly disadvantaged as a result of staying at home and doing the right thing.”
To be eligible for the Test and Trace support payment, residents must:-
• Have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, either because they have tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has tested positive
• Be employed or self-employed
• Be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result
• Be currently receiving one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.
The council has also launched a discretionary scheme for low-income residents who are required to self-isolate but do not currently receive benefits.
The scheme’s payments are available until January 31, 2021.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.