Tesco supermarket forced shut due to ‘unprecedented amounts of shoppers’ and ‘really long queues’

PUBLISHED: 10:04 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:04 27 March 2020

Tesco in Wisbech has been forced shut due to a large number of shoppers and long queues. Picture: Google Maps

One of Fenland’s Tesco stores has been forced shut due to “unprecedented amounts of shoppers” and “really long queues” this morning.

According to staff, the supermarket in Wisbech will remain closed for a few hours while they get the shop back in order for customers.

Speaking on social media, one member of staff said: “We’ve had to close Tesco in Wisbech for the next couple of hours due to unprecedented amounts of shoppers and really long queues.

“We hope to be open in a couple of hours. Sorry for any inconvenience. We’re all in this together. Thankyou.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

