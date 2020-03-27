Tesco supermarket forced shut due to ‘unprecedented amounts of shoppers’ and ‘really long queues’

Tesco in Wisbech has been forced shut due to a large number of shoppers and long queues. Picture: Google Maps Archant

One of Fenland’s Tesco stores has been forced shut due to “unprecedented amounts of shoppers” and “really long queues” this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to staff, the supermarket in Wisbech will remain closed for a few hours while they get the shop back in order for customers.

Speaking on social media, one member of staff said: “We’ve had to close Tesco in Wisbech for the next couple of hours due to unprecedented amounts of shoppers and really long queues.

“We hope to be open in a couple of hours. Sorry for any inconvenience. We’re all in this together. Thankyou.”

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk