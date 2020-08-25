Advanced search

Breaking

Police bid for ‘closure order’ on Wisbech house subject to excessive noise,drunkenness, violence and anti social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:50 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 25 August 2020

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

Archant

A closure notice was served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of excessive noise, violence, and drunken behaviour.

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

Police issued the notice to 2 Oil Mill Lane yesterday (Monday) that bans visitors for 48 hours.

But the order could be extended to three months if a hearing before magistrates in Peterborough tomorrow (Wednesday) is successful.

A spokesperson for the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team said the order was applied for “because of reports of ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) including excessive noise, violence, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.”

An application was made by police to Peterborough magistrates’ yesterday for the notice to be in place for the next 48 hours.

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

The notice says the premises are subject to a closure notice as there are reasonable grounds for believing it is a public nuisance.

In a statement police claimed that “use of the premises has resulted or is likely to result in nuisance to members of the public from excessive noise, acts of violence, drunk or disorderly behaviour”.

The statement also alleged the house was subject to “criminal damage and behaviour that would cause a reasonable person alarm and distress.”

It added that there has been “or is likely soon to be disorder near the premises associated with the use of those premises.”

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

For the next 48 hours, the notice prohibits any person from entering the premises other than those who live there.

Failure to follow the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

An application will be made to Peterborough magistrates’ tomorrow (26 August) for a full closure order to be granted, which will prohibit access to the property by anyone other than the residents for a period of up to three months.

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPSA closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Large police presence at house in Wisbech after what is described as an ‘ongoing incident’

Churchill Road Wisbech where there has been a large police presence at a detatched house since the early hours Picture; IAN CARTER

Police get a surprise arresting two on suspicion of burglary - 11 rooms stuffed with £170,000 worth of cannabis plants

An early morning call to a suspected burglary in Churchill Road, Wisbech, led police to the discovery of a substantial cannabis factory with 355 plants growing across 11 rooms Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen boxer Eli Frankham awaiting sentence after admitting having a single barrel shotgun disguised as a walking stick

Eli Frankham made a winning return to the ring in Poland earlier this year/ Now he is awaiting sentence at crown court for firearms offence. Picture: Mark Hewlett

National Trust rejects ‘one-size-fits-all, standard visitor model’ in bid to re-open Peckover House, Wisbech

Peckover House Wisbech is closed to visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now there are question marks over its future as the National Trust try to find a new operatying model. Picture; NATIONAL TRUST

Moped rider left traumatised - and his teeth shattered- after Wisbech man launches unprovoked attack

Billy Smith jailed after he shattered a moped rider’s teeth with his own helmet. Smith, 26, attacked the victim outside a block of flats in Woodston, Peterborough, in May 2018. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Police bid for ‘closure order’ on Wisbech house subject to excessive noise,drunkenness, violence and anti social behaviour

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS

Swimming lessons ban across Fenland leisure centres sparks outcry

Freedom Leisure, who run the Fenland District Council centres with pools in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey, have said they will not allow clubs to teach non-swimmers after a review into their ‘learn to swim’ programme. Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Driver hospitalised for ‘precautionary checks’ after flipping car onto roof in crash

Seadyke Bank in Murrow was forced shut following a single-vehicle crash at around 2pm on Tuesday, August 24. Picture: Cambs Cops

Arsenal fan from the Fens to brave the shave in bid to improve lives

Sharon Watson will have her hair shaved off to raise funds for the March Respite Care Unit. Picture: GOFUNDME/SHARON WATSON

At last our schools can open again as county education chief pledges ‘each is safe’

Jonathan Lewis, direction of education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is confident that our regions schools are safe spaces, and are hoping parents and children are excited and ready to come back. Picture; CCC/PA