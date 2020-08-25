Breaking

Police bid for ‘closure order’ on Wisbech house subject to excessive noise,drunkenness, violence and anti social behaviour

A closure notice has been served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB). Picture; CAMBS COPS Archant

A closure notice was served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of excessive noise, violence, and drunken behaviour.

Police issued the notice to 2 Oil Mill Lane yesterday (Monday) that bans visitors for 48 hours.

But the order could be extended to three months if a hearing before magistrates in Peterborough tomorrow (Wednesday) is successful.

A spokesperson for the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team said the order was applied for “because of reports of ASB (Anti-Social Behaviour) including excessive noise, violence, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.”

An application was made by police to Peterborough magistrates’ yesterday for the notice to be in place for the next 48 hours.

The notice says the premises are subject to a closure notice as there are reasonable grounds for believing it is a public nuisance.

In a statement police claimed that “use of the premises has resulted or is likely to result in nuisance to members of the public from excessive noise, acts of violence, drunk or disorderly behaviour”.

The statement also alleged the house was subject to “criminal damage and behaviour that would cause a reasonable person alarm and distress.”

It added that there has been “or is likely soon to be disorder near the premises associated with the use of those premises.”

For the next 48 hours, the notice prohibits any person from entering the premises other than those who live there.

Failure to follow the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.

An application will be made to Peterborough magistrates’ tomorrow (26 August) for a full closure order to be granted, which will prohibit access to the property by anyone other than the residents for a period of up to three months.

