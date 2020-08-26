‘Closure order’ on Wisbech house subject to excessive noise,drunkenness, violence and anti social behaviour
PUBLISHED: 16:50 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:33 26 August 2020
Archant
A closure notice was served on a house in Wisbech following ongoing reports of excessive noise, violence, and drunken behaviour.
Police issued the notice to 2, Oil Mill Lane on Monday. A three month closure order banning all visitors was confirmed by Peterborough magistrates today(Wednesday).
A police spokesperson said the order was applied for “because of reports of anti-social behaviour including excessive noise, violence, drunk and disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.”
The spokesperson said that “use of the premises has resulted or is likely to result in nuisance to the public from excessive noise, acts of violence, drunk or disorderly behaviour”.
The statement also alleged the house was subject to “criminal damage and behaviour that would cause a reasonable person alarm and distress.”
The order bans access to the property by anyone other than the residents.
