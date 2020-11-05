Advanced search

Builders on the hunt after teleporter stolen in early morning getaway

PUBLISHED: 12:02 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 05 November 2020

A building firm is on the hunt to find its teleporter after it was stolen from a site they were working at on Mill Road, Walpole Highway. CCTV footage also shows a silver Mini Cooper leaving the scene. Pictures: KL RINGER BUILDING & GROUNDWORKS LTD

A building firm is on the hunt after they had their teleporter stolen, which could cost over £10,000 to replace.

The JCB 525 teleporter, used by KL Ringer Building & Groundworks Ltd, was driven away from a building site on Mill Road, Walpole Highway where the firm were working at around 6.20am on Wednesday, October 28.

Kevin Ringer, managing director of KL Ringer Building & Groundworks Ltd, found that the teleporter went missing when he returned to the site on Monday, November 2.

The teleporter was last seen on Smeeth Road near Marshland St James heading towards Outwell, and CCTV footage shows a silver Mini Cooper also leaving the scene.

“There is a site down that road we are building two developments down there, and we’ve been there for the last two months,” Kevin said.

“It was the only week where no one was at the site. A farmer close by has got CCTV footage and he saw exactly what happened. We’ve had no similar incidents previously.”

Norfolk police have been contacted. If you have any more information on where the JCB 525 may be, call Kevin on 07515 935958.

