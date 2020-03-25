Advanced search

Teenagers taken home by police officers are being found ‘acting suspicious’ despite UK lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:41 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 25 March 2020

The group of teens were taken home by police officers who found them acting in a suspicious manner in King Street, Wisbech. Picture: Cambs Cops

A group of teenagers were taken home by police officers after they were found acting suspiciously in Cambridgeshire despite a UK lockdown.

Three teens were spotted “acting in a suspicious manner” at around 11pm on Tuesday, March 24 in King Street, Wisbech.

After spotting police officers, the group attempted to run away. Officers managed to catch up with two of them and detained them both.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Do you know where your teenage son is?

“At 23:11 hours, three males were seen acting in a suspicious manner in King Street, Wisbech.

“On seeing police, all three males ran, after a short foot chase and a game of hide and seek (which we won).

“Two males were stopped and detained. Both males were searched under section 1 of PACE.

“The teenage males informed us they had left their address and their parents did not know where they were. Both males were taken home.

“Parents, do you know where your children are? Please remember one thing #StayAtHome this is being done to protect the NHS and saves lives.”

