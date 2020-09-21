Boys, 17, charged with carrying knife after spot by CCTV operators
PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 September 2020
Cambs Cops
Two teenagers have been charged with carrying a knife after a spot by CCTV operators in Wisbech last month.
The two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on 24 August but later released on bail until today (Monday September 21).
Both boys, who are from London, have been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on November 11.
Anyone with information about someone who carries knife can report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3iRj54P.
