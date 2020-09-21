Advanced search

Boys, 17, charged with carrying knife after spot by CCTV operators

PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 21 September 2020

Two teenagers have been charged with carrying a knife after a spot by CCTV operators in Wisbech last month.

Two teenagers have been charged with carrying a knife after a spot by CCTV operators in Wisbech last month.

Cambs Cops

Two teenagers have been charged with carrying a knife after a spot by CCTV operators in Wisbech last month.

You may also want to watch:

The two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested on 24 August but later released on bail until today (Monday September 21).

Both boys, who are from London, have been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and have been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on November 11.

Anyone with information about someone who carries knife can report it to police online at https://bit.ly/3iRj54P.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Closure order on second house in Wisbech with anti social behaviour blamed for both

A three-month closure order has been served on flat 30, Brancaster Court in Staithe Road, Wisbech (left). Last month (right) a similar notice was served on 2 Oil Mill Lane, Wisbech. Pictures: FEN COPS

Boys, 17, charged with carrying knife after spot by CCTV operators

Two teenagers have been charged with carrying a knife after a spot by CCTV operators in Wisbech last month.

Restaurant told planning permission is needed for dining pods

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Absolutely beautiful to see’: Fen market places packed as shoppers return to high street

The market at March and Wisbech was packed on Saturday, September 19 as dozens of shoppers returned to the high street. Picture: Nora Reitmeyer/Alan Wheeldon

Show your support and help to keep public notices in trusted newspapers

Editor John Elworthy is asking you to show your support and help to keep public notices in trusted newspapers. Picture: ARCHANT