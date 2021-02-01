News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Teenage cyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after collision with car

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:59 PM February 1, 2021   
The teenager was struck by a car on the B1101 at Coldham at around 5pm on January 29.

A 15-year-old cyclist remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition after he collided with a car on a Cambridgeshire B road.

The teenager, from Wisbech, was riding his bike on the B1101 at Coldham at around 5pm on Friday (January 29) when he collided with a black Audi car.  

The boy was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a critical condition following the crash. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 5.20pm, officers attended the incident involving a black Audi A6 and a 15-year-old boy on a bike. 

“The driver, a man aged in his 60s from Downham Market in Norfolk, was not injured and remained at the scene.” 

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to call 101 quoting incident 354 of January 29, or report online at: www.cambs.police.uk/report  

