Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore smashes NHS fundraising target in 500-mile run
PUBLISHED: 10:12 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 10 July 2020
Archant
He was going to run a mile for every pound raised for NHS charities, but today, one Fenland teenager is on the final stretch to completing his 500-mile run.
Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) student Connor Loughlin planned to raise £500 for NHS Charities Together when he came up with the idea in April of taking on the charity sprint – the same charity Captain Tom Moore chose.
Connor, a year 10 pupil at TCA inspired by Captain Tom’s fundraiser which raised nearly £33 million for the NHS, has since raised over £1,000 and has been flooded with congratulations on social media.
At the time, Connor said: “Initially I was going to run a mile for every pound donated, but then we thought we’d make it a bit more ambitious.
“Mum suggested 500 miles, which linked in to The Proclaimers’ song about walking 500 miles.”
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-loughlin.
