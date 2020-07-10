Advanced search

Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore smashes NHS fundraising target in 500-mile run

PUBLISHED: 10:12 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 10 July 2020

Connor Loughlin has raised over double his fundraising target for NHS Charities Together after deciding to run 500 miles. Picture: TRACY LOUGHLIN

Connor Loughlin has raised over double his fundraising target for NHS Charities Together after deciding to run 500 miles. Picture: TRACY LOUGHLIN

He was going to run a mile for every pound raised for NHS charities, but today, one Fenland teenager is on the final stretch to completing his 500-mile run.

Connor (inset) was inspired to run 500 miles by Captain Tom Moore (pictured). Picture: PA IMAGES/JOE GIDDENS/TCAConnor (inset) was inspired to run 500 miles by Captain Tom Moore (pictured). Picture: PA IMAGES/JOE GIDDENS/TCA

Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) student Connor Loughlin planned to raise £500 for NHS Charities Together when he came up with the idea in April of taking on the charity sprint – the same charity Captain Tom Moore chose.

Connor, a year 10 pupil at TCA inspired by Captain Tom’s fundraiser which raised nearly £33 million for the NHS, has since raised over £1,000 and has been flooded with congratulations on social media.

MORE: ‘If he can do it, surely I could’: Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore to run 500 miles for NHS charities

At the time, Connor said: “Initially I was going to run a mile for every pound donated, but then we thought we’d make it a bit more ambitious.

“Mum suggested 500 miles, which linked in to The Proclaimers’ song about walking 500 miles.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connor-loughlin.

