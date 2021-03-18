News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:08 AM March 18, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM March 18, 2021
A 15-year-old cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech

A 15-year-old cyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech on Wednesday (March 17). - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old cyclist has suffered serious injuries and remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a major collision with a van.  

The teenager was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Tourneo van at around 4pm on the A1101, Churchill Road in Wisbech on Wednesday (March 17).  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a serious collision involving a cyclist and a van in Wisbech. 

“The collision involving a grey Ford Tourneo and cyclist happened at about 4pm on the A1101, Churchill Road. 

“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Wisbech, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains. 

You may also want to watch:

“The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured and remained at the scene.” 

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 320 of March 17. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum ‘can now sleep at night’ after late daughter is finally put to rest
  2. 2 Letters: Wisbech police is 'one of the most incompetent forces in the UK'
  3. 3 Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van
  1. 4 Suspicious van seized by police thanks to 'eagle-eyed' residents
  2. 5 Care home left surprised as resident unearths hidden talent
  3. 6 SURVEY: How has one year of Covid affected your life?
  4. 7 Family reunited with 1930s photographs unearthed at auction
  5. 8 Fate of mayor's pub licence hangs in the balance
  6. 9 Thieves steal classic MG Midget car without battery or keys
  7. 10 Candidates to deliver Cambs metro reveal their plans
Emergency Services
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aidan Van de Weyer (left) gets his 2021 campaign under way

Elections | Updated

ELECTION 2021: Family bereavement overshadows first day of campaign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Les Donohue-Bronley (centre) is recovering, and his business getting stronger, he says. That's despite his advertising...

'We're here to stay' promises burger boss after advertising board torn down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Independent, borough and county councillor Sandra Squire was left "shocked" after spotting 'hundreds' of trees had been...

Environment News

Anger as hundreds of trees chopped along A47

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Motorists escaped serious injury after a three-vehicle crash on the A47

Travel

Motorists escape life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus