Published: 11:08 AM March 18, 2021 Updated: 11:09 AM March 18, 2021

A 15-year-old cyclist has suffered serious injuries following a collision with a van on Churchill Road in Wisbech on Wednesday (March 17). - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old cyclist has suffered serious injuries and remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital following a major collision with a van.

The teenager was involved in a collision with a grey Ford Tourneo van at around 4pm on the A1101, Churchill Road in Wisbech on Wednesday (March 17).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information following a serious collision involving a cyclist and a van in Wisbech.

“The collision involving a grey Ford Tourneo and cyclist happened at about 4pm on the A1101, Churchill Road.

“The cyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Wisbech, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he remains.

“The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 50s, was uninjured and remained at the scene.”

Anyone who saw the collision or either vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 320 of March 17.