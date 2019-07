Teenager arrested for Wisbech burglaries

Teenager arrested for Wisbech burglaries that occured in the town last month. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries in Wisbech last month (June).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 14-year-old was arrested by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team in the early hours of this morning (July 24).

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and has since been released under investigation while officers continue with their inquiries.