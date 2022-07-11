Teenage boy seriously injured after van crash

The crash saw the van collide with a 15-year-old boy at a junction. - Credit: PA

A teenage boy has been seriously injured after being struck by a van in Wisbech.

The incident occurred at around 10.20pm on Friday (July 8).

The crash saw the van collide with a 15-year-old boy at the junction of Lynn Road and Walton Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the boy was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He remains in a stable condition.

The van's driver was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving, driving while unfit through drink and/or drugs and driving whilst over the specified drug limit.

The 24-year-old male, from Wisbech St Mary, has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a very traumatic incident for all involved and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us.

“If anyone has any dashcam footage then I would also like hear from them.”

Information can be provided online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 521 of Friday July 9.