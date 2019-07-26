Young boy, aged 16, is third arrested following series of burglaries in Wisbech last month

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following a series of burglaries in Wisbech in June.

A young teen has been arrested following a series of burglaries in Wisbech last month - making them the third arrested this week.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested by police officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team last night (July 25).

The news comes after a 14-year-old boy was also arrested for the same string of crimes in the town in June.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "A third arrest has been made in connection with a number of burglaries in Wisbech last month.

"The 16-year-old boy was arrested by officers from the Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team last night (Thursday, July 25).

"He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King's Lynn and has since been released under investigation while officers continue with their inquiries."

The 14-year-old was also arrested by the same team during the early hours of Wednesday, July 24.