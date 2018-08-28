Abigail the Norfolk ‘rollballer’ set to play for England at the Indian world cup

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED Abigail Boxall

A Norfolk woman is set to compete for England in the fifth annual Rollball World Cup, this time held in Delhi, India.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED

Abigail Boxall from Terrington St Clements will jet off to India in November this year to play in the fast-paced sport which is similar to basketball.

The 22-year-old, who works in Wisbech, played the same competition in Bangladesh last year when she and her fellow teammates finished in fifth place.

Ms Boxall said: “I train everyday for the sport and this will be the second world cup. I have high hopes of finishing in the top three.”

The sport of rollball was created 16 years ago by Raju Dabhade in India. The sport is similar to basket ball and handball but is played on quad or inline roller-skates.

Ms Boxall trains each day in her home town whilst balancing her full time job and serving as a reservist in the army.

Last year, the Rollball World Cup saw 40 countries take part with more than 700 players representing their respective countries battling for top spot.