Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Abigail the Norfolk ‘rollballer’ set to play for England at the Indian world cup

PUBLISHED: 11:19 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 07 February 2019

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED

Abigail Boxall

A Norfolk woman is set to compete for England in the fifth annual Rollball World Cup, this time held in Delhi, India.

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED

Abigail Boxall from Terrington St Clements will jet off to India in November this year to play in the fast-paced sport which is similar to basketball.

The 22-year-old, who works in Wisbech, played the same competition in Bangladesh last year when she and her fellow teammates finished in fifth place.

Ms Boxall said: “I train everyday for the sport and this will be the second world cup. I have high hopes of finishing in the top three.”

The sport of rollball was created 16 years ago by Raju Dabhade in India. The sport is similar to basket ball and handball but is played on quad or inline roller-skates.

Ms Boxall trains each day in her home town whilst balancing her full time job and serving as a reservist in the army.

Last year, the Rollball World Cup saw 40 countries take part with more than 700 players representing their respective countries battling for top spot.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

A Wisbech man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a stabbing at a house in West Parade last night (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

Police name the man who died of a stab wound in an attack at his home in West Parade, Wisbech. (Sunday February 3). Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information should call 101 and quote incident number 228.

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured when she was hit by a car whilst crossing the road in Wisbech yesterday (Sunday February 3). This is where the collision happened. Picture: SUBMITTED.

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

Murder arrest after stabbing at house in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police name the man who died in a stab attack at his Wisbech home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian left with potential life-changing injuries after being hit by a car in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman pedestrian seriously injured in Wisbech collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

More than 200 houses approved to be built on former Delamore site in Leverington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries & Creem festival 2019

Stefflon Don and Ms Dynamite to headline Cambridge’s Strawberries and Creem festival 2019. Picture: LISTEN UP MUSIC

Abigail the Norfolk ‘rollballer’ set to play for England at the Indian world cup

The England Rollball Team are set to compete in the India World Cup in November – including the Norfolk captain. Picture: SUBMITTED

Wisbech shop loses appeal to install shutters to protect against crime

A Wisbech shop has lost an appeal to install roller shutters to protect against anti-social behaviour. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Historic and mature 30 metre beech tree in Wisbech Park being felled on safety grounds says Fenland Council

The 30 metre mature beech that is being felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Piccture: FDC

Spectacular aerial photographs show “daily” progress on A14 in Huntingdon

The A14 at Brampton Hut, picture taken from the air. Picture: GEOFF SODEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists