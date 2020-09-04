Fenland teacher excited for classroom return after months of lockdown

Antonia Kielkowska was recruited as a trainee science teacher at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech as part of Teach First’s recruitment scheme. Picture: TEACH FIRST Archant

A Fenland teacher said she cannot wait to get back into the classroom and see her students develop as schools begin to open their doors for the new academic year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Antonia Kielkowska was recruited as a trainee science teacher at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech as part of Teach First’s recruitment scheme. Picture: TEACH FIRST Antonia Kielkowska was recruited as a trainee science teacher at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech as part of Teach First’s recruitment scheme. Picture: TEACH FIRST

Antonia Kielkowska was recruited as a trainee science teacher at Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) in Wisbech last year as part of Teach First’s recruitment scheme.

“I really loved working with young people, and soon grew tired of the isolation and repetition of the science lab, so began to think about teaching,” Antonia said.

“Gaining a little experience in a disadvantaged school before graduating really confirmed that the classroom was for me.”

Having worked with sixth formers, Antonia, 23, feels young people were targeted too late by charity Project Access, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds get into elite universities.

But despite the adjustments made to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is excited to see her pupils again and see them improve their skills in science.

“This year has been strange to train in due to the school closures, but it’s provided a lot of time to reflect and prepare for next year,” she said.

“I’m so excited to get back into the classroom, continue to build relationships with my students and watch them improve in science.

“Having spent so much time teaching from home, I can’t wait to carry out some practical work, directly answer the pupils’ curious questions and start to bring the subject I love to life again.”

MORE: Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Antonia was able to teach at TCA through Teach First’s recruitment scheme, which has welcomed 100 new trainees for this year across 46 schools that serve some of the East of England’s most disadvantaged communities.

Over the next two years, it is thought that trainee teachers will support around 6,550 children to help them achieve their potential.

Shelley Gonsalves, executive director at Teach First, said: “All teachers and schools, particularly those in disadvantaged communities, are destined to play a leading role in the nation’s recovery – working to get our young people back on track after so long out of the classroom.

“Teaching is a profession with rewards like no other, and we know that the satisfaction of unlocking the potential in young people lasts a lifetime.”