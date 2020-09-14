Mayor resumes civic duties to host tea party at Wisbech Castle ‘in total social distancing fashion’

Mayor Aigars Balsevics hosted a civic tea party at Wisbech Castle. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL Archant

The mayor of Wisbech hosted what town council staff said was his “first official fund-raising event” with a civic tea party at Wisbech Castle.

Cllr Aigars Balsevics has resumed normal civic duties a week after his Conservative colleagues said he was going through “a difficult time” and stepping aside temporarily.

However, on Sunday he was in enthusiastic mood as he raised £500 with a £25 a head tea party for “mayors, mayoresses, consorts and family”.

“I was joined by nearly 30 people to mark my first official fundraising event enjoying the incredible weather in total social distancing fashion.,” he wrote on the mayor’s Facebook page,

“It was an absolute honour to host this event.”

A town council spokesperson said: “The majority of guests took turns to experience the vaults, safely shepherded by Cllr Dave Topgood and the ‘singing gardener’ (Amanda Scott) created an ambience of relaxation and fun.

“Some town councillors volunteered to ensure every guest was looked after with food and refreshments. All social distancing measures were followed in strict accordance with government guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone present.”

The spokesperson said that the mayor, accompanied by his daughter, outlined the charities he had chosen.

He said: “I am keen to promote youth sport and keeping fit especially gymnastics, swimming, and tennis – favourite sports of my own children.

“I am also a huge fan of the work that the Rosmini Centre do to support our diverse community with English as a second language; this in turn assists greatly with community integration and cohesion.”

The mayor added: “No-one should be homeless…ever.

“I am keen to put funding into the excellent facilities that already exist in Wisbech to help homeless people and a solution to their difficulties.”

It was one of the few occasions this year that the castle has been used.

Outgoing castle committee chair Cllr Steve Tierney had announced in July that he hoped “with Covid restrictions beginning to ease off we are making plans for a staged re-opening of Wisbech Castle.

However the castle is yet to announce opening dates.