High-performing pupils at Fen academy get a taste of university life with tutorials from PhD mentors

A group of high-performing students from the Fens are getting a taste of uni life with their own PhD mentors.

The handful of top performers from Thomas Clarkson Academy has been learning everything they need to know about university life.

The 'Scholars Programme' is run by 'The Brilliant Club', which aims to help pupils get in to some of the country's top universities.

Following the launch event at the University of Cambridge last month, the Year 10 and 12 students are taking part in a number of weekly university-style tutorials.

Harry Preston, pupil taking part, said: "It's been good to learn more by discussion and to try a different style of learning.

"I'm enjoying it and Natalie [a mentor from the University of Sheffield] has changed my perspective on things, such as approaches to learning."

Each week, students are set homework and at the end of the programme in December they will complete a final assignment of 2,500 words.

Harry added: "It's also made the prospect of university less daunting because now I know what to expect, so I'll feel more comfortable when I go."