Open evening at Thomas Clarkson Academy to allow pupils to explore and have a go at taster lessons before heading to secondary school

PUBLISHED: 11:46 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 20 September 2019

Thomas Clarkson Academy will hold its open evening for Year 5 and 6 pupils on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Archant/FILE

Archant

Is your child heading up to secondary school in the next couple of years? This Cambridgeshire school is holding and open evening just for them.

Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA) in Wisbech is allowing Year 5 and 6 students into the school to give them a taster of what is to come in the next few years.

Pupils are invited to explore the school, hear from teachers and the principal and even take part in taster lessons at the event on Thursday, September 26.

The news comes after TCA recorded their highest number of students going to university and some of the best GCSE results the school has ever seen.

It was also named Cambridgeshire's most improved school from 2017 to 2019.

Richard Scott, associate principal, urged parents to take advantage of this opportunity to discover more about life at TCA.

He said: "We are a rapidly improving community school committed to the academic and personal development of all our young people.

"We have worked hard in recent years to provide a highly supportive environment in which our students can flourish.

"We have been really pleased with the destinations of our most recent school-leavers and are proud of the ever-greater numbers going on to university and the record numbers going to Russell Group universities.

"We are now striving for further improvements as we continue to look to fulfil the ambitions of our young people going forward, enabling students to reach their full potential.

"It's very important that parents and carers meet the deadlines for the application process as we were significantly over-subscribed this year."

Students at TCA can also benefit from university visits, trips to careers fairs, education activities, and opportunities such as the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

The academy has also developed links with national employers which gives context to students' studies and helps develop employability skills.

A spokesman for the academy said: "Our dedicated careers department is central to much of what we do, ensuring that students are supported through the decision-making process and that they are equipped with the latest job market information."

TCA's open evening event is from 6pm to 8pm. Parents who are unable to attend can arrange an appointment to have a tour of the school on either Tuesday, October 1 or Wednesday, October 2 from 10.30am to 11.30am.

For more information or to book appointments in advanced, call 01945 585237 or email office@thomasclarksonacademy.org.

