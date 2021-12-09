News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tax and accountancy firms announce merger

Published: 4:43 PM December 9, 2021
A merger has been announced between TC Group and Bulley Davey in Wisbech.

Two tax and accountancy firms have joined forces.

TC Group has merged with accountancy practice, Bulley Davey, to form ‘TC Bulley Davey’.

Established in 1935, Bulley Davey has nine offices across East Midlands and East Anglia, providing specialist advice and dealing with a range of matters.

These include tax planning, corporate finance, wealth management, probate, will writing, insolvency, and business recovery.

The addition of Bulley Davey adds a new ‘business recovery and insolvency’ service line to the TC group, which recently became the first UK accountancy firm to offer a full range of investment, mortgage, legal and HR advice.

The partners at Bulley Davey collectively say: “We are delighted to be able to announce this collaboration.

"All of our clients will retain their existing relationship managers and directors with further added services available from within the group.

"It is clear from our discussions that both businesses share the same key core values of providing friendly and approachable advice, tailored individually to clients’ needs."

TC chief operating officer Grant Bartholomew said: “TC is delighted to have joined forces with Bulley Davey to form TC Bulley Davey.

"They are a trusted and highly regarded firm of professionals who go over and beyond in order to provide outstanding services to their clients – an ethos shared with TC.

"As such, Bulley Davey’s clients can expect a seamless transition and a continuation of the quality services to which they are accustomed as our two firms unite and move forward as one.

